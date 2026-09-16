Big 10 WR Ruled Out For Season After 344-YD and 3-TD Performance in Week 2

Mason McClure was supposed to light up high school football one last time before heading to College Park. Instead, the star Thompson High receiver, who committed to Big Ten program Maryland, saw his senior year come to a sudden halt. Taking to social media, McClure confirmed his season is officially over, turning what looked like a fairy-tale final run into an unexpected test of patience.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Thompson wide receiver Mason McClure is out for the season, as confirmed by him on his Instagram,” Andrew Simonson reported via an X post. “The Maryland commit got hurt last week against his former school in Spain Park after racking up 344 yards and 3 TDs in his first four games with the Warriors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McClure transferred to Thompson specifically for his senior season, where he was seeking better exposure to complete his high school career before heading to Maryland. Now, instead of building on the signature senior year, he is forced to watch from the sideline, dealing with an injury that surfaced in the matchup against Spain Park on September 11.

“LOST MY SEASON. BUT NOT MY FUTURE,” McClure’s Instagram post read. “My senior season ended earlier than I expected, but I’m walking away grateful. I finished as one of the most explosive players in the state, averaging close to 30 yards every time I touched the ball and reaching a top speed of 22.8 mph.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I close this chapter with 58 receptions, 1,170 receiving yards, more than 1,450 all-purpose yards, and 14 total touchdowns. I’m grateful for every reception, every yard, and every touchdown….I may not be able to finish this season on the field with you [his teammates], but I’ll be beside you every step of the way. Finish the mission!”

Imago Credits: Instagram

The young wideout made it clear on Instagram that he is not walking away from the sport, as he framed the injury as something he needs to heal from rather than quitting the sport completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

McClure held offers from South Alabama, Miles College, Kennesaw State, and the Colorado Buffaloes before he committed to Maryland in June. He built a close relationship with the coaching staff there, particularly with head coach Mike Locksley, before closing on his recruitment window.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This chapter may have ended early, but my story is far from over,” his post read. “I lost my season, but I did not lose my future. I can’t wait to see what God does next at Maryland!”

For a high school recruit, losing your senior year is tough, but it rarely changes the plan once a Big Ten school commits. College programs sign players for their raw talent and athletic potential, not just high school game stats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Coach Locksley and his staff already know what he brings to the table, this injury won’t change his future at Maryland. It just moves his focus early toward rehab and getting physically ready for Big Ten football.

The Big Ten commit racked up 344 yards and three touchdowns by the time Week 2 was summed up. His playmaking ability at Spain Park High School also stood out, as he caught 46 passes for 820 yards (17.8 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns as a junior wide receiver, while also carrying the ball 17 times for 57 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson will now be without its top wideout when it faces Tuscaloosa County on September 19. With his full focus on recovery, McClure is expected to be back on the field with Maryland, where his next football snap awaits.

Mason McClure reveals why Maryland felt like home after an official visit

McClure’s visit to Maryland changed his mind to commit to the program as he found the coaching staff to have similar values and mindset, along with an offensive system that seemed like a natural fit for his abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I committed to Maryland because of the relationship I built with Coach Locksley,” McClure said, per Chad Simmons of On3 on June 21. “Honestly, he reminds me a lot of my dad. They share the same values and the same mindset, and I know I have a good man leading the program who will push me both on and off the field.”

“They believe in me, and that means a lot,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard this offseason, and my journey hasn’t always been easy. To hear them tell me, ‘We believe you have the tools to play at this level, and you have a home here,’ I’ll never forget it.”

That belief from Maryland made McClure see College Park as the right fit, with his recovery being a priority now. Though his Thompson teammates are expected to complete the season with him, McClure is confident to bounce back on the field as soon as he is cleared for the game.