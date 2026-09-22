Big Ten WR Sidelined With Pregame Injury Ruled Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

Oregon’s wide receiver room took a real hit before the game against Portland State on Friday. Junior WR Jeremiah McClellan suffered a broken foot during pregame warmups ahead of the September 18th blowout win over the Vikings and was ruled out before kickoff. Now, reports claim that McClellan will be out indefinitely. The injury lands at a crucial time, with the Ducks sitting at 2-1 and heading into a critical Big Ten opener against USC next week with one of its top pass catchers unavailable.

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“Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan is out indefinitely with a broken foot, Dan Lanning announced tonight,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported via X. “The injury happened warming up for the Portland State game Friday.”

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McClellan went through the pregame warmups in full pads and running routes to loosen up before the game. But when Oregon took the field, he was on the sideline without a uniform, wearing a walking boot on his left foot and leaning on crutches. With less information available regarding the intensity of the injury and recovery status, head coach Dan Lanning confirmed that McClellan would be out for an undetermined period.

Freak injuries in college football usually happen during high-impact plays, but pregame mishaps are a coach’s worst nightmare. Jeremiah McClellan was participating in routine pregame warmups in full uniform when an undisclosed, unusual mishap on the Autzen Stadium turf resulted in a broken left foot.

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What was initially described by head coach Dan Lanning as a pregame “tweak” quickly proved severe during an indoor medical evaluation, where team medical staff immediately ruled him out for the game and fitted his foot with a walking boot and crutches before kickoff.

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The timing stings for the Ducks as they are trying to build momentum after suffering a Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State. Now, losing a key offensive weapon and one of the primary starters alongside Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore is not good news for quarterback Dante Moore or Oregon, despite their Week 3 win.

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Through two appearances this season, McClellan had posted seven catches for 170 yards and a touchdown, with his best performance being in the game against Boise State in Week 1, where he caught six passes for 150 yards. Last year as a sophomore, he finished with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns across 15 games, serving as a reliable rotational piece in an offense that relied heavily on receiver depth.

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“JMac’s going to be down for a little bit of time,” Lanning said during a presser ahead of their trip to USC, according to Logan Brown of Ducks Wire. “Broke his foot there in pregame, kind of a weird deal. Fortunately, he’s a tough guy, and certainly somebody that we relied on and will rely on in the future. So it’s just a matter of when we can be able to get him back.”

With McClellan sidelined, Oregon turns to Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore as the other two primary rotational pieces, having already combined for 26 catches and 414 yards through two games. The Ducks have freshman Messiah Hampton and reserves including Hudson Lewis and Gatlin Bair as depth pieces behind fixed starters and are expected to get more snaps. Freshman Jalen Lott, a former five-star recruit, is also practicing again, though his timeline remains unclear as he is working back from a broken hand.

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Messiah Hampton steps into a bigger role

Hampton is expected to step up in place of McClellan, since he has proven to fill that vertical threat in the passing game. Lanning believes his consistency and physical tools could be an advantage in building chemistry with Dante Moore.

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“He [Messiah Hampton] stepped in a game where he was going to have a role in that game regardless, but his role grew quick,” Lanning said, according to Logan Brown of Ducks Wire. “Because right before pregame, you’re anticipating JMac being able to go out there, and then Messiah goes out there.”

“But that confidence built. He was able to make some plays for us the week before, and it’s been built throughout fall camp. It’s always been about strength in numbers for us. You’re always going to see different pieces to the puzzle, but I think Messiah did a good job in the role he was in this last game.”

The McClellan setback hits directly at Oregon’s plans for their Big Ten championship run. He wasn’t just a depth player, but also Dante Moore’s primary deep threat, stretching defenses and creating space for the rest of the offense.

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Without McClellan stretching the field, Big Ten secondary defenses can play closer to the line of scrimmage, forcing Oregon’s younger receivers to step up immediately in hostile road games where single mistakes can cost a playoff spot.

Oregon does not have much time to ease into the changes, as they are set to play USC in Los Angeles for the Big Ten opener, followed by a brutal schedule. The question remains whether Lanning’s program can adapt quickly without McClellan and maintain a strong offense, and the answer will ultimately determine their place in the national championship conversation.