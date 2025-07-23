Big Ten’s Tony Petitti Calls for NCAA’s Swift Action, Doubling Down on His Michigan Stance

After Michigan won its national championship in 2023, and fans were about to drown in victory celebrations, the sign-stealing scandal broke. It was something unprecedented at the level at which it was reported, from games being scouted by Michigan offensive analyst Conner Stalions and his photos leaked, sitting comfortably in the Michigan State game, posing as their staff. Stallions was fired, but the controversy is still very much alive, although in its final phase.

After Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal broke, assistant coach Sherrone Moore deleted some text messages from his phone as a “knee-jerk” reaction. But those messages were finally retrieved by the NCAA, although nothing particularly incriminating was found; yet, the NCAA alleged Moore’s involvement in the matter. That was the reason why the NCAA Committee on Infractions (COI) started their hearing on June 6 against Moore and Michigan to determine the extent of punishment. However, then came the major development by none other than Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti.

Petitti, reportedly, wrote a letter to the NCAA representing the Big 10, urging no further punishment in the sign-stealing matter. “[Tony] Petitti has sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions arguing that Michigan deserved no further punishment in a case focusing on the actions of former staffer Connor Stalions. The letter was read at an early June infractions committee hearing in Indianapolis, multiple sources told ESPN,” reported ESPN’s Dan Wetzel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, last year, after the sign-stealing scandal and its various details started to intensify, the Big 10 handed a three-game suspension to the then-Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh. Moreover, even before the 2025 season started, Michigan proposed a self-imposed suspension for two games for Sherrone Moore, which reportedly Petitti also cited as being enough punishment. However, when the Big 10 commissioner was asked about the letter at Big 10 Media Days. Petitti’s answer was not that straightforward.

AD

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore screams from the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0204

“I’m going to confirm that we did submit a letter. It’s not uncommon in proceedings for a conference office to weigh in on,” said Petitti. Although he refused to share the details of the letter, after a brief circling around the topic, the B1G commissioner finally addressed some of the issues and doubled down on earlier media reports of defending Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“One thing to point out is I think when you think about the CSC and the discipline and what we’re trying to build with a new entity, you know, having an enforcement mechanism that just is faster is a priority, one that reacts more quickly,” said Petitti, potentially indicating frustration with NCAA’s long timeline of investigation. As for CSC, it is the recently proposed College Sports Commission, which is also tied to the House v NCAA settlement. But will it make any difference in college football or NCAA collegiate sports?

CSC is a need of the hour, according to Tony Petitti

According to the House settlement, the CSC will be managed by the financial firm Deloitte, which will have a CEO getting close to $1 million in salary. So, that CEO will be the one who will oversee streamlining the NCAA rulebook and will answer to the Power 4 commissioners. Not just that, but CSC will also be tasked with resolving disputes in a fast-track mechanism instead of institutions like COI, which take time. So, it seems Petitti’s main concern lies with a faster transition to CSC from a COI mechanism, as he emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You know, this is a system we have now. It’s been in place for a long time. It functions the way it was built. But I do think there’s this consensus among our colleagues that whatever we’re building for the enforcement piece is going to live inside the CSC. That it’s got to be there. It’s just difficult to be still talking about this, you know, almost two seasons after. So I think everybody agrees that part of the process should change,” echoed Tony Petitti.

With this message, it seems Petitti right now is maintaining a neutral stance in the media regarding Michigan’s COI hearings. Still, if the contents of the letter, as earlier reported by ESPN, were true, then Petitti’s statements reflect a contradiction from what the Big 10 is claiming and doing for Michigan. For now, though, we can wait and watch things unfold.