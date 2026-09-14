Big 12 HC Releases Statement as Program Legend and Assistant Coach Arrested on Sunday

A day after West Virginia celebrated a dominant victory, the program got hit with a heavy reality check. Program icon and assistant running backs coach Noel Devine was taken into custody on Sunday. He faces a felony strangulation charge, turning a high-energy weekend in Morgantown into an uncomfortable waiting game for Big 12 fans.

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Head coach Rich Rodriguez did not wait around to address the situation. He issued a swift statement to clarify where the program stands while the legal process moves forward.

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“Upon receiving information of the arrest, I have immediately and indefinitely put Noel Devine on leave from the Mountaineer football coaching staff,” Rodriguez told reporters in a media session. “Any future decision on his status will be determined after more information becomes available.”

Under university codes of conduct, felony violent crime charges trigger an immediate interim suspension. A charge like this places the athletic department in crisis management mode, effectively locking Devine out of team meetings, athletic facilities, and recruiting trips while university legal teams review potential liabilities.

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Local beat reporter Spencer Ripchik broke the news online following court filings. He reported the 63-year-old’s statement in an X post on September 14. According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, Devine is charged with a single count of alleged strangulation.

Public records confirm Devine was booked into the North Central Regional Jail at 12:45 p.m. ET. His bail was set at $40,000, and he has not been released since.

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The news lands at a critical moment for West Virginia. The team was flying high after blowing out UT Martin 52-7 on Saturday. Now, instead of focusing purely on preparing for their upcoming matchup against No. 25 Virginia, the locker room must navigate a major off-field distraction.

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For Mountaineer faithful, seeing Devine in jail clothes feels surreal. He is an absolute legend in Morgantown, leaving WVU as the school’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards (5,761) and third in rushing yards (4,315). Rodriguez brought him back to his alma mater in 2025 as part of the coaching staff to pass down that magic to the next generation.

Noel played under Rich in his freshman year before the longtime head coach left for Ann Arbor to take over the Michigan Wolverines. In their lone season as player-coach, Devine gained 627 rushing yards from 73 rushing attempts.

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He was an All-Big East First-Team selection and played in four bowl games, and was one of the 16 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award. Despite a legendary college career, his talent did not translate into his professional career. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2011 before switching to the United Football League in the same year.

Devine returned to his alma mater after closing the chapter on DevineSpeed LLC, a speed training institute he owned and operated. He was inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame in 2021. One of his five children, Andre, followed his athletic path with the Mountaineers.

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For Mountaineers, Devine’s arrest is a major setback, as he is the second coaching staff member arrested in a span of a few years.

Mountaineers Jordan Lesley arrested on serious charges

Less than two years ago, former WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. This development followed eleven days after he was fired from the program in 2024. He was responsible for eight games that season. Lesley’s charges were eventually dropped.

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As for Devine, the 38-year-old pleaded not guilty, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 23 before Magistrate Court Judge Deanna Lindsay.

If the case extends past his preliminary hearing, the Mountaineers face a tricky road ahead. Losing an assistant coach mid-season creates a major tactical gap in offensive planning just as Big 12 play heats up.

For Rodriguez, navigating these off-field headlines while keeping a young locker room focused could ultimately define the program’s momentum this year.