Big 12 Program to Be Without Starting QB for Week 3 as Injury Concern Deepens

Week 3 is approaching but so is the injury plague. While the Bears have managed to keep their footing over the opening stretch, they have done so without their QB1. With another critical matchup looming, all signs point to Dave Aranda’s squad having to navigate at least one more game without their starting signal-caller under center.

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“Sources: Baylor QB DJ Lagway is considered doubtful for the game with Louisiana Tech this weekend,” college football reporter Pete Thamel posted on X on September 17. “This will mark the second-straight game he’s missed with an ankle injury. Nate Bennett is set to start again for Baylor.”

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After impressing in a Week 1 loss with two touchdowns for 333 yards, he suffered a sprain on September 6 during his debut.

Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway 2 throws the ball during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun Ocala , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_22928866

The junior transfer from Florida suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Bears season opener against Auburn. However, Baylor suffered a very close 17-16 loss in that game. But now, as noted in the X update, he might just miss another game after being out for their huge Week 2 win.

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Lagway was held back during their Week 2 blowout victory over Prairie View A&M. It seems like they are being cautious with him in this game too.

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According to college football insider Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the decision to rest Lagway in Week 3 is tactical. The team is focusing on getting him fully healed. The main aim would be to get him back on track to return for the critical Big 12 conference game. They have their opener against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, September 26.

With Lagway possibly sitting out this one as well, junior quarterback Nate Bennett will be back on the field for his second start. Bennett is on a lot of momentum right now. He is coming off a highly productive Week 2 performance where he threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

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Before his recent breakout, Bennett spent the previous two seasons as a dependable backup in the Bears’ program. During 2024 and 2025, he only saw limited action across five games and completed 6-of-9 passes for 53 yards.

Despite running with the second-team offense, teammates have highly praised his work ethic. He has been consistently prepared every single week as if he were the starter. His patience paid off in Week 2’s dominant 44-3 blowout victory over Prairie View A&M. He managed to turn a lot of heads in his first college start.

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The injury plague is not just limited to the Baylor Bears. Interestingly, Louisiana Tech is facing a similar hurdle. Their starting quarterback, Blake Baker, has also been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup due to a hand injury.

The injury occurred during the Bulldogs’ Week 2 loss against LSU. Baker met with a hand specialist earlier in the week, who confirmed that it is a fracture. This is a massive blow for Louisiana Tech. Baker had been off to a highly productive start this season, throwing for 360 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception over the first two weeks.

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Though Lagway himself is out at the moment, this is only temporary. In the long-term, the QB has NFL dreams.

DJ Lagway opens up on NFL dream

When healthy, Lagway gives Baylor an explosive, Heisman-caliber ceiling under center. His arrival completely shifted the expectations for Baylor’s offense. Though he has only played a single game for the Bears, his brief time on the field was impactful.

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This week, DJ Siddiqi of RG.org reported on Lagway’s interview, where he discussed his future in football among other things.



“Yes, sir, for sure. I definitely want to potentially go to the NFL and I want to be able to win a Big 12 Championship and just really be successful here at Baylor,” Lagway said.

While time will tell about an NFL career, a Big-12 Championship would certainly be eyebrow-raising as the team currently sits outside the AP Top 25.

Before transferring to Baylor, DJ Lagway arrived at the University of Florida as a massive consensus five-star recruit.

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Lagway initially backed up veteran Graham Mertz. Later, he got the starting role after Mertz suffered a season-ending injury. He left everyone in awe of his potential on the field.

Lagway set a Florida true freshman record by throwing for 456 yards and three touchdowns in a single game. He finished his freshman campaign with 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. He even led the Gators to a Gasparilla Bowl victory, where he took home MVP honors.

Ultimately, he chose a fresh start by moving back to his home state to play for Baylor. It was more of a personal reason, as his father, Derek Lagway, had previously played as a running back at Baylor.