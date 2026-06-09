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Big 12 Commissioner Issues Statement on Texas Tech Boycott After Brendan Sorsby’s New Trial Date Announced

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Oluwatomiwa Aderinoye

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Jun 9, 2026 | 3:00 PM EDT

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Big 12 Commissioner Issues Statement on Texas Tech Boycott After Brendan Sorsby’s New Trial Date Announced

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Oluwatomiwa Aderinoye

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Jun 9, 2026 | 3:00 PM EDT

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The court granted Brendan Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA earlier this week. The Texas Tech QB will face a two-game suspension instead of a greater punishment. A full-case trial will begin on February 8, 2027, after the College Football Playoff concludes. Many college football athletic directors were unhappy with the ruling and expressed their interest in boycotting Texas Tech. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark issued a statement regarding the matter.

“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletics directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation,” Yormark said. “Many of our athletics directors voiced their opinions. We will continue to have open and honest dialogue amongst the group and until there is something to report, these conversations will remain within the conference.”

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Sorsby reportedly wagered over $90,000 on gambling, while placing over 40 bets on the Indiana Hoosiers while he was a part of the program. The NCAA’s response to this was a permanent ban. However, he soon involved attorney Jeffrey Kessler, known for his success against the NCAA. Ultimately, it was another success for Kessler, as Sorsby can play football for another season.

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Oluwatomiwa Aderinoye

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Tomiwa Aderinoye is a College Football journalist at EssentiallySports, covering the sport through clear reporting and sharp, accessible analysis. His work focuses on game narratives, player performances, and the storylines shaping the college football landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in English and over five years of experience in sports journalism, Tomiwa has covered multiple sports, including boxing, soccer, the NBA, and the NFL. Before joining EssentiallySports, he wrote for Philly Sports Network, delivering news, trends, and analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles, along with feature pieces published in the Metro newspaper. At EssentiallySports, he is known for blending statistical insight with narrative-driven reporting, emphasizing clarity, context, and the broader impact of sports beyond the scoreboard.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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