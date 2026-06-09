Big 12 Commissioner Issues Statement on Texas Tech Boycott After Brendan Sorsby’s New Trial Date Announced

The court granted Brendan Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA earlier this week. The Texas Tech QB will face a two-game suspension instead of a greater punishment. A full-case trial will begin on February 8, 2027, after the College Football Playoff concludes. Many college football athletic directors were unhappy with the ruling and expressed their interest in boycotting Texas Tech. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark issued a statement regarding the matter.

“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletics directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation,” Yormark said. “Many of our athletics directors voiced their opinions. We will continue to have open and honest dialogue amongst the group and until there is something to report, these conversations will remain within the conference.”

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Sorsby reportedly wagered over $90,000 on gambling, while placing over 40 bets on the Indiana Hoosiers while he was a part of the program. The NCAA’s response to this was a permanent ban. However, he soon involved attorney Jeffrey Kessler, known for his success against the NCAA. Ultimately, it was another success for Kessler, as Sorsby can play football for another season.