Big 12 ADs Seek New Penalty for Texas Tech in Brendan Sorsby Case

What was once an expectation that Brendan Sorsby would come to Texas Tech and transform the program has now unfolded in a dramatically different way. The $5 million quarterback has parted ways with the Red Raiders following the Big 12’s legal action, yet the program continues to face backlash from the conference for supporting him. After Big 12 leaders and several teams boycotted the Red Raiders, another demand from the conference’s athletic directors has now emerged.

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According to a June 20 report by ESPN’s Heather Dinich, a Big 12 athletic director stated that the conference could take disciplinary action against Texas Tech. Some ADs want the Red Raiders to pay the legal fees resulting from the legal battle, though there was no intention to “punish them” in this case, according to the Big 12 source. Now, that’s a new penalty ask.

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“There may need to be consequences for Texas Tech, even if it works out this way,” said the source to ESPN on June 19. “It was pointed out that there have been legal fees involved in this action. Is it right for all 16 schools to share in those legal fees when we didn’t have anything to do with starting it? Those are some of the things that are going to have to be worked out, and they will be.”

The conference commissioner, Brett Yormark, filed a lawsuit on June 15 against Texas Tech in the Northern District of Texas, looking for authority to enforce the Big 12’s bylaws and sanction the Red Raiders. Though Brendan Sorsby dropped his lawsuit against the NCAA and made a decision to enter the NFL supplemental draft, the Big 12 officials aren’t ready to drop their lawsuit against the school because of the QB’s questionable NFL fate and deserved punishment, as per the source.

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“We’re going to reconvene next week to run through all the options. Right now, that case is still active,” said the source.

However, Michigan has already canceled its women’s volleyball game against the Red Raiders, following a trend set by Georgia and Nebraska. Texas Tech is facing these consequences because it supported Sorsby even after he admitted to placing 40 impermissible bets on his own team, Indiana, in 2022. The NCAA imposed a permanent ban, but a Texas court granted a temporary injunction that restored his eligibility. That decision sparked outrage across college football, including within the Big 12.

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The main concern was that allowing Sorsby to play even after violating the NCAA’s strict sports-wagering rules would jeopardize the competitive integrity of college sports. However, boycotting Texas Tech over Brendan Sorsby’s ruling does not seem to be a solution, according to one Big 12 AD.

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The Big 12 AD has a different opinion about Texas Tech

Georgia AD Josh Brooks argued that allowing Sorsby to take the field would be unfair competition, and that’s why the program decided on a department-wide boycott against Texas Tech. However, TCU AD Mike Buddie isn’t ready to buy the boycott idea.

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“History has taught me that for about 72 hours after crazy things happen, you probably just need to take a deep breath and think on things, not respond emotionally. But you know, I certainly understand why people would say we’re not going to compete against Texas Tech, with the way the current form of competition is,” Buddie said in June 2026, when asked about his opinion on the Texas Tech boycott.

“I’m not going down that road. I think competition is really good, and, to be honest with you, Texas Tech has been really good for the Big 12. They’ve had some great teams. We just have to get back to some semblance of community,” added the TCU AD.

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Even Sorsby’s agent said he doesn’t think Texas Tech deserves this much heat. The QB’s previous team, Cincinnati, also knew about this gambling thing but didn’t take any action. In that scenario, the Red Raiders showed support for Sorsby’s betterment, so nothing is wrong in that, as per Ron Slavin.

While the next steps are yet to be determined, the pressure on Texas Tech continues to mount. The coming weeks could prove pivotal in shaping not only the program’s future but also how similar eligibility disputes are handled across college football.