Big 12 Announces Major Changes for Deion Sanders & Colorado

Change seems to be the only constant for Deion Sanders’ Colorado. After a disappointing 2025 season, the Buffs coach hit the “reset button” with sweeping changes to the roster, coaching staff, and offensive identity. And now, ahead of the 2026 season, the Big 12 announces another one to the Buffs’ schedule.

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On Friday, the Big 12 announced that the Buffs’ home game against the Houston Cougars has been moved to Friday, Nov. 13, and will be broadcast on national television. The Week 11 matchup at Folsom Field will now take place on Friday night, rather than its original Saturday slot.

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However, specific kickoff times and the exact network will be announced by the conference at a later date. But because of this change, Colorado’s Homecoming game has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 3, against Texas Tech. Now, homecoming festivities for the university’s 150th anniversary celebration will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, including a “culture crawl” and the Pearl Street Stampede.

This is a developing story….