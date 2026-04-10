Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Football

Big 12 Announces Major Changes for Deion Sanders & Colorado

Malabika Dutta

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 10, 2026 | 12:51 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Big 12 Announces Major Changes for Deion Sanders & Colorado

Malabika Dutta

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 10, 2026 | 12:51 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Change seems to be the only constant for Deion Sanders’ Colorado. After a disappointing 2025 season, the Buffs coach hit the “reset button” with sweeping changes to the roster, coaching staff, and offensive identity. And now, ahead of the 2026 season, the Big 12 announces another one to the Buffs’ schedule.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Friday, the Big 12 announced that the Buffs’ home game against the Houston Cougars has been moved to Friday, Nov. 13, and will be broadcast on national television. The Week 11 matchup at Folsom Field will now take place on Friday night, rather than its original Saturday slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, specific kickoff times and the exact network will be announced by the conference at a later date. But because of this change, Colorado’s Homecoming game has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 3, against Texas Tech. Now, homecoming festivities for the university’s 150th anniversary celebration will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, including a “culture crawl” and the Pearl Street Stampede.

Top Stories

Image for 2x PGA Tour Champ Flips the Bird in Foul-Mouthed Meltdown During Masters Round

17 hrs ago

Image for “Completely Innocent”: Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Issue Public Statements After Hotel Photos Controversy

2 days ago

Image for LeBron James Deals With Heckling Warriors Fan as Cameras Catch Heated Moment In Blowout Win

10 hrs ago

Image for Cops Arrest Fan at Augusta National After He Is Caught Repeatedly Harassing Patrons

1 day ago

Image for WATCH: Jack Nicklaus’s Errant Shot Has Patrons Practicing Their Ducking Skills

1 day ago

Image for Tyrrell Hatton Almost Crossed Lines With Offensive Hand Gesture at Augusta National

21 hrs ago

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Malabika Dutta

2,559 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Amit

ADVERTISEMENT