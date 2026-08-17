Big 12 Athlete Enters Transfer Portal After Going Undrafted and Receiving Seahawks Minicamp Invite

Former Arizona State safety Myles Rowser’s college return is finally sorted. After all 32 NFL teams snubbed him in the 2026 draft, he tried to build a future at the pro level by participating in rookie minicamp with the Seahawks. When an NFL contract didn’t materialize, his playing career sat in limbo until a fresh court ruling against the NCAA opened an unexpected door back to college ball.

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A temporary restraining order issued in federal court created a special exemption to the NCAA’s strict transfer windows, letting select athletes enter the portal late. 247Sports insiders Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz broke the news on August 16 that Rowser was granted this rare pass. Shortly after, the former Sun Devil made it official on social media.

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“All glory to God for proving that nothing is impossible, and that He has the final say! I’m officially in the Transfer Portal,” Rowser posted on X.

Imago September 26, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser 4 during the game between Texas Christian University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250926_zma_c04_102 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Rowser’s college journey has been a winding road. After starting at Campbell in 2022 and spending a year at New Mexico State, he played two standout seasons in Tempe. Under normal NCAA rules, his four years of playing time meant his college eligibility was completely used up. Because he didn’t enter the portal back in January, he was locked out of moving elsewhere unless a judge stepped in.

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Whichever program lands him will get a proven, hard-hitting defensive back. Rowser racked up 84 tackles last season and over 180 total across his two years with Arizona State, earning All-Big 12 recognition. NFL scouts liked his tackling skills in the box but questioned his ball production and coverage consistency, which contributed to him going undrafted. Another year in college gives him a prime stage to polish those exact traits.

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Will Myles Rowser play for his former Big 12 team in 2026?

Technically, a return to Arizona State is on the table. Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham even teased earlier this month that a fifth-year veteran could rejoin the squad following recent legal updates. Dillingham has always valued Rowser’s toughness, pointing to his late-game heroics alongside safety Xavion Alford during key moments last year.

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Dillingham told 247Sports, “You look at who makes the game-winning tackle. It’s one of our kids in the leadership council. Guys that play hard 24/7. X [Xavion Alford] and [Myles] Rowser are always out there at the end of the game.”

But in reality, the story is totally different. The first resistance to Myles Rowser’s ASU return: roster management.

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The Sun Devils’ 2026 roster is at the 105-player cap with no open scholarships. More importantly, ASU’s defensive line is quite deep this season. Given these constraints, choosing Arizona State does not seem like a smart move for Rowser. Taking a spot at ASU might not offer Rowser the guaranteed starting role he needs to rebuild his NFL draft stock.

Rowser entering the transfer portal signals that he is looking for a fresh start elsewhere. With kickoff just weeks away, finding a program, learning a new defense, and getting game-ready will be a sprint. But for a veteran safety who thought his college days were over, having options is a great problem to have.