Big 12 Athlete Carted Off Field After Scary In-Game Collision, Medical Center Provides Injury Update

Iowa State put together a dominant performance to defeat Bowling Green in its Week 3 matchup with a final score of 55-7. Despite securing the win, the team’s celebrations were overshadowed by a frightening incident. One of their teammates was carted off the field during the game.

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The scary moment unfolded during the first quarter of the game. Redshirt senior cornerback Jaheim Singletary was carted off the field on a backboard after a high-impact collision with his own teammate. D

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uring the play, Falcons QB Jay Kastantin connected with his wide receiver Winn Sharp for a pass on a 2nd and 8 from Bowling Green’s 41-yard line. While trailing Sharp across the middle of the field, Singletary collided with his teammate, linebacker Willie Breland III. Sharp went on to score a 59-yard touchdown.

However, the focus immediately shifted to Singletary, who remained motionless on the turf. Athletic trainers and emergency medical services rushed to the field. They treated Singletary for roughly 15 minutes. The game was delayed as medical staff attended the cornerback.

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Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers and Bowling Green head coach Eddie George both stood together near Singletary on the field to offer support. Singletary was carefully loaded onto a backboard and stretcher before being carted off the field.

The scene was deeply emotional and a depiction of the bond between teammates. The entire Iowa State team cleared the sidelines and gathered together on the field to pray for him as he was loaded onto the cart. Bowling Green players did the same on their sidelines.

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“Jaheim Singletary was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg updated about the cornerback after the game. “He has movement in his extremities and is continuing to be evaluated.”

Rogers addressed the incident in the remarks to the media after the game. “Really scary situation with Jaheim Singletary. You see the heartbeat of this team, seeing them rally around him,” he said, as reported by 247Sports’ Alec Busse. The Iowa State head coach also confirmed that Singletary has movement in his extremities.

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Iowa State officials provided an update indicating that Singletary remains stable and under close observation by medical professionals. The preliminary evaluations focus heavily on potential head, neck, or upper-body trauma resulting from the force of the teammate-on-teammate collision.

After a lengthy 15-minute medical delay to tend to Singletary, Iowa State instantly took control of the game. On the very next play, Cameron Pettaway returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-7. The Cyclones went on to score 48 unanswered points. It was backed by running back Aiden Flora’s massive 194-yard, three-touchdown performance. Iowa State completely shut out the Falcons for the remainder of the game.

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Singletary is an important piece of the Iowa State defense. The cornerback started his college career under Kirby Smart at Georgia as part of the 2022 class. He redshirted his true freshman season during the Bulldogs’ national championship campaign.

In 2023, Singletary joined Arkansas via the portal and served as a rotation piece in the secondary. At Fayetteville, the CB registered 29 appearances and 12 starts, recording 54 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and an interception. For his final season in college, he joined the Cyclones in January 2026.

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Losing him ahead of conference play would be a major blow. Singletary served as a reliable starter on the outside during their season opener. He recorded 1 solo tackle and helped completely lock down the Redhawks’ passing options, keeping the game entirely out of reach.

In the physical Cy-Hawk rivalry game, Singletary registered 1 tackle. He played a heavy role in a Cyclones secondary that limited Iowa’s passing game to minimal explosive plays. Iowa State has already entered their 3rd game with a thin defense. Safety Drew Surges and cornerback Beni Ngoyi were heavily banged up during the Iowa matchup.

Iowa State’s 2026 season so far

Next up for Iowa State will be its highly anticipated matchup against Utah. It will be the kickoff to their official entry into the Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones are 2-1 under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers. They will return to Jack Trice Stadium next week on September 26.

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This will be a massive top-tier conference test for the Cyclones right out of the gate as they look to build on their offensive explosion. Meanwhile, the program will have closely monitored the recovery and status of star cornerback Jaheim Singletary leading up to the game.

The Cyclones opened the season dominantly at home with a 38-10 win against SEMO. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor powered this win. In a tight, defensive Cy-Hawk battle in Iowa City, the Cyclones suffered a heartbreaking fourth-quarter collapse. They lost 16-13 on a last-second 42-yard field goal by the Hawkeyes.