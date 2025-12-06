Big 12 Coach With HC Ambitions Named Favorite for Shane Beamer’s South Carolina OC Job

South Carolina HC Shane Beamer is seeking stability. The early signing period is complete, and now the focus has shifted to a decision that will shape the program’s route in 2026. After firing Mike Shula, the OC search has entered its decisive stage, and the Gamecocks appear to have narrowed their focus.

“TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has emerged as a person of considerable interest in South Carolina’s offensive coordinator search, sources tell @JClarkHFB247 and I,” CBS Sports Chris Hummer wrote on X on December 5. “The Horned Frogs have had a top 35 offense in terms of yards per play the last 2 seasons.”

This development signals a shift toward proven offensive production rather than another internal reset. And Shane Beamer’s recent firings explain why experience is now the priority.

Kendal Briles fits South Carolina’s needs because his offenses consistently generate efficient production, elevate QBs, and create explosive gains. Shane Beamer’s squad lacked all three in 2025, passing the 24-point mark only twice in SEC play and finishing 102nd nationally in scoring. QB LaNorris Sellers did not progress as expected, and the 2026 schedule is one of the most difficult in the country.

Kendal Briles has produced statistical consistency at nearly every stop. TCU has finished top-35 nationally in yards per play in each of his two seasons. His 2023 Horned Frogs ranked 11th nationally in total offense (466.7 yards per game) and seventh in passing offense (312.2 yards per game). In 2024, TCU improved in multiple situational areas, landing third nationally in fourth-down conversions (78.3%) and 13th in red-zone offense (91.2%). His resume outside TCU is even stronger, which only adds fuel to South Carolina’s interest.

At Baylor, Kendal Briles coordinated the No. 1 scoring offense (48.1 ppg) and No. 1 total offense (616.2 ypg) in 2015. At FAU in 2017, he produced top-10 national rankings in rushing, scoring, and total offense. Houston followed in 2018 with the nation’s fourth-best scoring offense (46.4 ppg). Even at Florida State during a turbulent 2019 season, he elevated the offense from 103rd to 57th nationally.

Shane Beamer has dismissed three offensive coaches in the last two months. OL coach Lonnie Teasley, OC Mike Shula, and RB coach Marquel Blackwell. The turnover reflects a staff undergoing structural correction. South Carolina is searching for someone who can fundamentally change the unit’s output. Kendal Briles’ proven ability to stabilize and modernize offenses gives the Gamecocks their most realistic path to a functional identity in 2026. But while USC sees production, Briles sees opportunity because his current situation at TCU is unstable.

Why Kendal Briles is open to leaving TCU

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Kendal Briles is entering 2025 “coaching for his job.” HC Sonny Dykes’ statement is unambiguous.

“If we’re not in the Big 12 championship game, it’s probably not a successful season,” he said.

If TCU rebounds and reaches the Big 12 title game, Kendal Briles may receive an extension. But they didn’t. The Horned Frogs sit at 7th in the Big 12 with a 8-4 record. His contract expires after 2025, leaving him with the most uncertain future of any coach in the TCU athletic department. That uncertainty directly intersects with Shane Beamer’s opening.

When asked in 2023 whether he wanted to be a head coach, Briles responded without hesitation.

“Yes. Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve been in positions to lead my entire life as a player and a coach; that’s a responsibility I am ready to have, and I look forward to the day I have that opportunity.”

That ambition aligns with what the South Carolina OC job can offer. SEC exposure, direct authority over an offense, and the type of visibility that accelerates head-coaching candidacy. The search is reaching its final phase, and the hire now depends on whether Shane Beamer wants a proven system or another internal rebuild. The evidence points toward a decision that will reflect urgency, not experimentation.