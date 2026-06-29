Big 12 College Football Program Announces Four-Part Docuseries – & the Timing Couldn’t Be Worse

Behind-the-scenes docuseries started out with soccer teams in England a decade ago. Around the same time, Amazon also released an ‘All or Nothing’ series featuring Michigan. Now, another college football program has joined the trend. However, it comes at a rather interesting time.

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Paramount+ is teaming up with the Red Raiders for a four-part docuseries produced by Skydance Sports, along with Second Wind Creative. The Texas Tech football story will premiere before the start of this season. But what does this series capture about Joey McGuire’s program?

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On June 29, the Big 12 school announced the Micah Brown-directed series and confirmed the production crews have been with the Red Raiders since January.

“This documentary will give the Red Raider Nation an inside look at everything that makes Texas Tech Athletics special, the people, the passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program every day,” said the program AD, Kirby Hocutt. “We are incredibly proud that Paramount+ selected Texas Tech for a groundbreaking documentary with rare access.”

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Texas Tech enters the 2026 season after winning a Big 12 title for the first time and making its first-ever CFP appearance. This series not only covers the Raiders’ rise under McGuire but also their dramatic offseason following the addition of transfer QB Brendan Sorsby. Though production started before Sorsby was ruled permanently ineligible, it will capture the behind-the-scenes drama of the QB.

While the Raiders landed the QB with expectations of huge production after falling short against Oregon last season, the QB’s arrival put the program’s future into question. His betting on Indiana while he was a freshman on the team violated the NCAA’s strict sports wagering rule, and that sparked a legal battle. Sorsby got a favorable ruling from a Texas court, but he had to withdraw his case against the NCAA.

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“This has proven to be a landscape-altering offseason, and we’ve been lucky to have a front-row seat,” said Greg Groggel, SVP Unscripted at Skydance Sports. “This series will present fans and viewers with an unprecedented window into everything that is defining college football today.”

Despite all the drama and uproar, Texas Tech is preparing for a high-level 2026 campaign, and how they advance through all hurdles to become an elite program will be highlighted in the series.

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“Texas Tech football has one of the most passionate fanbases in college sports, and this docuseries will give them an unprecedented look at what it takes to build an elite program,” said Head of Originals for Paramount+, Jane Wiseman.

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The director of the series has already made documentaries like Untold: Sign Stealer and Coach Prime. The production house released films such as “Air,” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Despite having a proven crew, a big question remains.

Is the timing of releasing this series panning out for Texas Tech?

The Brendan Sorsby case sparked outrage across college sports. Reporters and analysts not only attacked the QB, but Texas Tech also took part in the blame. The Big 12 took legal action against the Red Raiders for supporting Sorsby and treating his gambling issue as a medically diagnosed condition, while programs like Georgia and Nebraska said that they won’t plan any future series with the program.

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Amid all the noise, Texas Tech gets a scope to tell its side of the story to its fans. It’s a huge chance to clear all smoke and regain the reputation they achieved after 2025’s outstanding performance. However, a release in August 2026 could create chaos. Why would the program want its players and McGuire to relive everything that transpired over the last month just as they’re about to start the next season?