Big 12 Commissioner Makes BYU & Kalani Sitake Playoffs Feelings Very Clear

The Big 12 championship game presents a win-or-go-home scenario for Kalani Sitake’s BYU Cougars. Even with a loss, Texas Tech is guaranteed a spot in the top 12 by the committee. The same can’t be said about No. 11 BYU, stuffed between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 12 Miami at this point. However, both those teams are 10-2 and won’t feature today. As per the Big 12 commissioner, the Cougars should never have been in this situation.

“BYU’s body of work at 11-1 is being undervalued by the CFP committee. When you do a blind resume comparison, there’s no doubt BYU is in the top 10,” Brett Yormark said.