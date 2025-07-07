Big 12 Conference Issues Statement on Texas Floods as Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Deeply Affected

Flash floods devastated central Texas Friday morning, turning a peaceful summer day into a nightmare. Flash floods hit Kerr County hardest, inflicting catastrophic damage and causing heartbreaking loss. Entire communities awoke to chaos: Overturned cars, uprooted trees, and a chilling silence where laughter once rang. Haunting images on social media reveal the extent of this tragedy, marking one of the darkest days in Texas history. But amidst the despair, the football world stands united, offering prayers, support, and hope.

This tragic incident has claimed at least 81 lives, and 41 people remain missing. Floodwaters claimed 68 lives in Kerr County alone, including 28 children, after rising waters inundated Camp Mystic, a riverside Christian girls’ camp. Authorities have not yet located ten campers and a counselor. The floods also killed five people in Travis County, three in Burnet, two each in Williamson and Kendall, and one in Tom Green County. The death toll continues to rise as search and rescue operations move forward. Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, feels deeply affected by the entire tragedy.

She puts up an IG story showing her support towards all the victims and also mentions how they are helping them under wraps. “Although you may not see everything on social media, please know that my family and I are doing everything we can behind the scenes to support,” Loreal said. “Sending my deepest prayers and love to all those impacted.” She is not the only one mourning the loss.

The Big 12 Conference stepped up to support the victims, providing prayers, support, and aid to affected families and communities. Posting a message on X, the Conference shared a powerful message of unity and compassion: “The Big 12 Conference extends its deepest condolences to all those impacted by the tragic flooding in Texas, including the heartbreaking events at Camp Mystic. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire community during this difficult time.”

With Steve Sarkisian’s wife, even Lane Kiffin is mourning the loss of his loved ones. He might not be a Texan, but he knows the pain of losing someone close to their heart. As he recently lost his mother. Standing tall beside them, he shared a heartbreaking video of the flooded region. His caption reads, “Please pray for search and rescue and for all of our friends and families who lost their babies this morning ❤️❤️ This is the view of my favorite place on the planet. Here yesterday, unrecognizable today. 23 girls are still missing, and many people close to my heart are gone in an instant.” While many leaders are helping those affected by this tragedy, Trinity University’s offensive coordinator faces a life-altering turning point.

CFB world gets hits by massive Texas Flood

With countless lives hanging in the balance, Division III Trinity University’s OC Wade Lytal is facing every parent’s worst nightmare. During the catastrophic Texas floods that ravaged Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, his young daughter, Kellyanne, disappeared. As a last resort, Lytal turned to social media, posting, “As for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl, Kellyanne.” Alongside his message, he shared a touching video of Kellyanne singing a solo at her school’s Christmas recital. “I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless,” he wrote.

Devastating floods hard hit central Texas, including Camp Mystic. Floodwaters destroyed cabins, killing at least five girls and the camp owner, Dick Eastland. Sheriff Larry Leitha of Kerr County confirmed that 400 first responders from 20 agencies are searching for 11 missing girls and one counselor. In this tough time, even Trinity University also supports Lytal during this tough situation: “With steadfast hope, we write to share that Aidan Heartfield ’26… and Kellyanne Lytal… remain among those missing.”

Despite unprecedented rainfall, the Department of Homeland Security defends the National Weather Service for issuing timely and accurate forecasts and warnings, stating, “The National Weather Service executed timely, precise forecasting and warnings, despite unprecedented rainfall overwhelming the region.” Now, the nation waits anxiously, hoping the prayers for Kellyanne and the others still missing are answered.

