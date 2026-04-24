Big 12 EDGE Goes to Jets as 2nd Pick; Beats Arvell Reese & Jeremiyah Love

It’s a surprising turn of events for two top NFL draft prospects. For months, the noise was consistent with Arvell Reese to the New York Jets feeling like a done deal. Then there’s Jeremiyah Love sitting high as a potential top-2 overall pick. But sometimes the loudest signals mean absolutely nothing. While everyone was debating Reese vs. Love, the Jets have locked in on someone else entirely.

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The Jets flipped the script with their No. 2 pick by selecting David Bailey. He’s that player whose pre-draft visit to Florham Park got canceled. Everyone thought the link to New York was broken then. Turns out, it’s just a way to confuse the media because they already see major upside in the Texas Tech edge rusher.

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David Bailey dominated as a Red Raider with fourteen and a half sacks. He even put up a ridiculous 21.3% pressure rate with eighty-one total pressures and 19 ½ TFLs. Aside from his field production, his frame also played a role in his early pick. At 6’4, 251 pounds, he’s got the strength to be violent off the edge. And he’s fast too as he recorded a 4.50 in the 40-yard.

David Bailey wasn’t always this guy and that’s what makes his No. 2 wild and interesting. His story only evolved at Texas Tech because he started his college career at Stanford. As a freshman, he put up 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. It showed his potential early on and when he transferred to Lubbock, he became one of the most feared edge rushers in college football.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 01: David Bailey #31 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders rushes on defense during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Oregon Ducks on January 01, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire)

NFL teams look for progression and David Bailey gave the Jets what they’re looking for. Head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey drafted urgency. After a brutal 3-14 season and a 15-year playoff drought hanging over the franchise, this pick was about immediate impact. Arvell Reese might’ve been the cleaner projection while Jeremiyah Love might’ve been the shinier prospect.

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David Bailey can also hit QBs from Day 1. But the Jets also know they’re making a bet with him because getting to the QB isn’t going to be the only problem. The concern is what happens if the play goes the other way because his run defense is still in progress. The Jets already have a pass-rush-first DE in Will McDonald. Pairing them together raises a question of whether you can afford two elites on one same front. If teams start running right at them, it could get uncomfortable.

But again, the Jets aren’t done yet. They still hold the No. 16 pick. There’s a growing expectation that they’ll choose a receiver. They also have two second round picks at 33 and 44. If they choose right, they’ll be able to reset their team ahead of the 2026 season. If David Bailey plays up to his draft position, they might be in good hands.

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Can David Bailey secure the Jets’ future?

This pick wasn’t about consensus because it’s more to do with conviction. The Jets ignored the noise, trusted the tape, and went after this coveted edge rusher, showing how they view their rebuild. Still, conviction cuts both ways. If David Bailey becomes a double-digit sack guy early, the head coach’s decision looks like a genius.

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If he struggles against the run and becomes situational, the questions will come. There’s already pressure here. A 15-year playoff drought is an identity problem. Picks like this are going to go down evaluation, especially if the season goes awry.

David Bailey now walks into Florham Park not as a prospect, but as a statement. And whether that statement becomes a turning point will define the next era of Jets football.