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Big 12 EDGE Goes to Jets as 2nd Pick; Beats Arvell Reese & Jeremiyah Love

Khosalu Puro

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Apr 23, 2026 | 9:25 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Big 12 EDGE Goes to Jets as 2nd Pick; Beats Arvell Reese & Jeremiyah Love

Khosalu Puro

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Apr 23, 2026 | 9:25 PM EDT

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It’s a surprising turn of events for two top NFL draft prospects. For months, the noise was consistent with Arvell Reese to the New York Jets feeling like a done deal. Then there’s Jeremiyah Love sitting high as a potential top-2 overall pick. But sometimes the loudest signals mean absolutely nothing. While everyone was debating Reese vs. Love, the Jets have locked in on someone else entirely. 

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The Jets flipped the script with their No. 2 pick by selecting David Bailey. He’s that player whose pre-draft visit to Florham Park got canceled. Everyone thought the link to New York was broken then. Turns out, it’s just a way to confuse the media because they already see major upside in the Texas Tech edge rusher.

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David Bailey dominated as a Red Raider with fourteen and a half sacks. He even put up a ridiculous 21.3% pressure rate with eighty-one total pressures and 19 ½ TFLs. Aside from his field production, his frame also played a role in his early pick. At 6’4, 251 pounds, he’s got the strength to be violent off the edge. And he’s fast too as he recorded a 4.50 in the 40-yard. 

David Bailey wasn’t always this guy and that’s what makes his No. 2 wild and interesting. His story only evolved at Texas Tech because he started his college career at Stanford. As a freshman, he put up 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. It showed his potential early on and when he transferred to Lubbock, he became one of the most feared edge rushers in college football.

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NFL teams look for progression and David Bailey gave the Jets what they’re looking for. Head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey drafted urgency. After a brutal 3-14 season and a 15-year playoff drought hanging over the franchise, this pick was about immediate impact. Arvell Reese might’ve been the cleaner projection while Jeremiyah Love might’ve been the shinier prospect. 

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David Bailey can also hit QBs from Day 1. But the Jets also know they’re making a bet with him because getting to the QB isn’t going to be the only problem. The concern is what happens if the play goes the other way because his run defense is still in progress. The Jets already have a pass-rush-first DE in Will McDonald. Pairing them together raises a question of whether you can afford two elites on one same front. If teams start running right at them, it could get uncomfortable.

But again, the Jets aren’t done yet. They still hold the No. 16 pick. There’s a growing expectation that they’ll choose a receiver. They also have two second round picks at 33 and 44. If they choose right, they’ll be able to reset their team ahead of the 2026 season. If David Bailey plays up to his draft position, they might be in good hands. 

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Can David Bailey secure the Jets’ future?

This pick wasn’t about consensus because it’s more to do with conviction. The Jets ignored the noise, trusted the tape, and went after this coveted edge rusher, showing how they view their rebuild. Still, conviction cuts both ways. If David Bailey becomes a double-digit sack guy early, the head coach’s decision looks like a genius. 

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If he struggles against the run and becomes situational, the questions will come. There’s already pressure here. A 15-year playoff drought is an identity problem. Picks like this are going to go down evaluation, especially if the season goes awry.

David Bailey now walks into Florham Park not as a prospect, but as a statement. And whether that statement becomes a turning point will define the next era of Jets football.

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Khosalu Puro

3,315 Articles

Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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