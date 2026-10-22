Big 12 Football Star Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest on Charges

University of Utah senior defensive tackle Jamal Wallace has been placed on indefinite suspension following his arrest earlier this month in Salt Lake City after a woman he had been dating told police he sexually assaulted her.

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News of the Oct. 11 arrest was first reported Wednesday night by Josh Furlong of KSL.com. According to jail and court records, Salt Lake City police booked the 22-year-old lineman into the Salt Lake County Jail on five Class A misdemeanor counts of distribution of an intimate image while the broader investigation remains active.

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“We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11, and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program,” Utah officials said in a statement.

“We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter, we have no further comment at this time.”

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In a probable cause statement obtained by KSL, the woman alleged that Wallace sexually assaulted her while they were seated on a couch discussing “infidelity and their relationship,” the affidavit states.

The Oct. 11 arrest occurred one day after Utah’s 41-24 home win over Kansas, though it remained out of public view for ten days while the Utes traveled to Boulder and beat Colorado 27-24 last Saturday.

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While the university acted immediately to remove Wallace from the team upon learning of the arrest, local police blotters and jail bookings in college towns have increasingly become the only way severe off-field allegations surface when athletic departments keep disciplinary moves internal under the umbrella of pending legal matters.

Wallace, a 6-foot-3, 313-pound Kansas City, Missouri, native out of Ruskin High School, arrived in Salt Lake City in January as part of Utah’s winter transfer portal class.

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He started his college career at a junior college before transferring to Tennessee, where he spent two seasons playing for Josh Heupel. He saw limited action with the Volunteers, recording three tackles in three games in 2024.

The following season, he appeared in six games and made four tackles, with playing time against Georgia and East Tennessee State. Earlier this year, Wallace drew millions of views across social media for a video showing his homemade film-study setup.

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In the setup, he had arranged folding chairs in his living room to mimic an offensive line while projecting game tape onto a blank wall. The clip earned widespread praise from former NFL players at the time for his work ethic.

That offseason attention never translated into a role on the field this fall. Listed third on the depth chart at left defensive tackle behind Karson Kaufusi and backup Mike Tauteoli, Wallace played in just one game for Utah this season, logging a handful of late-game snaps in a 66-14 Week 1 blowout over Idaho on Sept. 3.

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The arrest now surfaces during the biggest week of the season for No. 10 Utah (6-0, 3-0 Big 12). In their first year under head coach Morgan Scalley, who took over the program after Kyle Whittingham left for Michigan in the offseason, the unbeaten Utes are set to host ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday ahead of a top-15 conference matchup against No. 14 Houston at Rice-Eccles Stadium.