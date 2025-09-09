Big 12 HC Makes Desperate Plea to 40k Fans as Deion Sanders Forced to Solve Urgent Dilemma

There’s a reason why some Big 12 HCs stick around for decades. After a dominant 35-9 win over Rice, Houston is already locked in on its next challenge: the CU Buffs under Deion Sanders. Here, the Cougars may tweak their game plan based on what Colorado has shown so far. But preparation won’t be an issue. Houston rolls into Week 3 at 2-0 after dispatching Rice and Stephen F. Austin with authority. “Short week, we play on Friday night, not Saturday, so we’re all going to get in there early as coaches. We’ve already worked in the summer, somewhat on Colorado: game plan, offense, defense, kicking game,” said the Big 12 HC, highlighting the meticulous prep that keeps his team ahead of the curve. And now, he issues an urgent call to the 40K home crowd to show up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At a September 8 press conference, Houston HC Willie Fritz emphasized the crucial role of fans in energizing the team. “We should have, and tickets continue to go out the door right now, which is great. There’s tickets available. So, everyone needs to understand that if you’re interested in buying tickets, come on out. We’ve got tickets available,” he said. Then Fritz stressed the importance of maximizing student turnout, noting, “We’re going to make sure that we maximize to get our students in the venue, because that energy they bring is impactful to our student athletes.” However, Fritz didn’t stop there.

Here, the HC also highlighted the growth in student attendance over the years. “Unbelievable. You think, when I remember last year, a couple of games, one of the emphasis that I kept saying, ‘How do we push more students?’ And we had 6,800. I think last year was one of the highest ever, and I was proud of that. I also knew we could do more, and to see that we had 8,500 or whatever it was this last game, it’s a testament to the students. And I appreciate them more than ever to come on out. This is for them. They make that venue what it can be.” Still, Fritz urged fans to rally for the upcoming game, saying, “We need them this weekend. We need them there Friday night. This will be a very loud environment, and they’re going to be the ones leading the charge.” Fritz is making the crowd atmosphere into an extra weapon to get an edge against Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A reporter asked Fritz if there was anything fans should know about the game-day experience. “Yes, they’ll be here. They’ll be playing at halftime as well,” he said, referring to the Pumas mariachi group. Then Fritz added that the team and marketing staff had put together a full plan to make the event special, including improvements to the Kid Zone. “Come early. If you want to tailgate, we’ll find a way to get you out there. We want to grow this tailgating community. We want to grow the environment,” he urged. “Let’s come out of here with a great win.” Now, as Houston gears up for Deion Sanders’ Colorado with a big fan push, the Buffs’ head coach finds himself forced to solve an urgent dilemma.

AD

Deion Sanders’ biggest concern

Colorado’s QB room is suddenly the hottest storyline in CFB. The reason is very simple. In their Week 2 win over Delaware, Deion Sanders stuck to his plan: rotate all three QBs for two series each. “The plan was each quarterback was going to get two series apiece, and that’s what we did,” explained Sanders. Given that Kaidon Salter started strong with a 10-0 lead, freshman phenom Julian Lewis struggled to move the ball, and then third-stringer Ryan Staub flipped the script with two TD passes, including a dazzling 71-yard strike. As Sanders put it, his “plan… told its own story.” Now, the competition is wide open heading into Colorado’s Big 12 opener at Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Staub, an understudy to Shedeur Sanders, suddenly looks like the spark the Buffs need. “It’s crazy to be rewarded this way,” stated Staub. “It’s been a long couple of years of just working and waiting and working.” And Deion Sanders even placed his hands on Staub’s helmet mid-game, telling him, “I believe in you, man.” On top of that, the student section roared his name, and Coach Prime admitted it reminded him of Rudy. “Those type of guys… those have always been my guys,” mentioned Sanders. “He could have easily dipped. He stayed. And now he’s balling.” Still, the decision is far from settled.

Salter’s dual-threat ability, Lewis’s sky-high potential, and Staub’s resilience all bring different dimensions. Here, Deion Sanders insists he knows what comes next but isn’t ready to reveal it. “I know exactly how I’m going to handle the quarterback situation,” he said. “I’m not going to say it.” So, for Colorado, the QB battle is a drama that could define their season.