Big 12 HC Turns Against Own Fans After QB Gets Welcomed With Loud Boos: “My Players Are First”

Arizona State went from a 3-9 season in 2023 to winning the Big 12 and reaching the College Football Playoff just a year later. That turnaround brought new expectations, but it also meant that every setback would draw even more attention. When fans began booing one of the team’s quarterbacks during a recent game, the reaction caught head coach Kenny Dillingham’s by surprise. However, he made it clear that he would not let the noise from the stands change where his loyalty stood.

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The incident happened during Arizona State’s October 24 matchup against Kansas State at Mountain America Stadium. With starting quarterback Mikey Keene dealing with an injury, Cutter Boley was called into action. Boley had struggled in the team’s previous outing, a 53-25 loss to Texas Tech, and the crowd’s response made it clear that some fans were unhappy with the quarterback situation. Dillingham, however, had a message for those watching from the stands.

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“Don’t boo. My players are first. I protect my players. That’s to my core. It’s me and my team vs. everybody who is against us. Everybody,” Dillingham said. He made it plain that taking shots at a struggling kid from the stands crossed the line.

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State head coach KENNY DILLINGHAM during the first half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_075 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The comments came after Boley had already been through a difficult stretch. He had recently been benched following some rough performances, including the loss to Texas Tech, in which he threw two interceptions in the first half. Keene took over at halftime in that game.

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That sharp response showed Dillingham’s mindset. When fans turned on Boley, the coach treated the home crowd like an opposing defense. He drew a firm line to keep outside noise from dividing his squad.

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Since taking over Arizona State in 2023, Dillingham has experienced a dramatic shift in expectations. The Sun Devils went 3-9 in his first season before finishing 11-3 in 2024, winning the Big 12 and reaching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Their run ended against Texas in a double-overtime game. Arizona State followed that breakthrough with an 8-5 record in 2025.

That rise also brought greater attention to the program. Dillingham knows that the same fans celebrating a big win can become frustrated when results do not go their way. Speaking about the changing reaction around the team, he said he had expected the mood to turn, eventually.

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“I told my family the entire time, ‘You guys realize eventually this is going to turn.’ It’s the nature of the coaching profession. You’ve just gotta be ready for it. When your highs are so high, your lows are gonna be so low. You can’t get upset or frustrated. Nobody cares what you did yesterday; they care what you do now. It doesn’t bother me,” Dillingham said, according to ClutchPoints.

His comments reflected his approach to the pressure surrounding the program. Rather than getting caught up in the criticism, he wanted the team to focus on what it could control and keep working toward better results.

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Dillingham had named Keene the starter against Kansas State. The sixth-year senior joined Arizona State after previous stops at Fresno State and UCF, bringing 35 career starts into the season.

Boley, a junior transfer from Kentucky, had gone 3-3 as Arizona State’s starter. He had thrown for 1,353 yards, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. His recent struggles had put the spotlight on the position, but Keene’s injury created another challenge for the coaching staff.

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Keene played well before leaving the Kansas State game with a leg injury. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 160 yards and helped Arizona State take a 14-10 lead into halftime. Running back Cardae Mack scored twice during that stretch, giving the Sun Devils a chance to control the game.

When Boley struggled to get going, Dillingham turned to freshman Jake Fette in the fourth quarter, with Arizona State trailing 17-14. It was Fette’s first regular-season action at the FBS level. He completed the game with 3 of 6 for 45 yards, with his very first pass attempt resulting in a 9-yard completion.

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Arizona State eventually found its rhythm on the ground. Mack scored four rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter that put the Sun Devils ahead 21-17. He added another 11-yard touchdown run with 6:23 remaining, extending the lead to 28-17.

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Receiver Reed Harris also made an impact, finishing with six catches for 147 yards, including a 51-yard reception.

The 28-17 victory gave Arizona State a much-needed result after its loss to Texas Tech. It also left the team with questions at quarterback, particularly with Keene’s injury making his status uncertain.

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After the game, Dillingham praised Fette’s confidence and explained that he had expected the freshman might be needed in an earlier matchup against BYU. He also said the team would focus on improving rather than worrying about its place in the standings.

For Dillingham, the win was important, but so was the message he sent when the crowd turned on Boley. Fans can question a quarterback’s performance, and the team still has work to do at the position. But the coach made his stance clear: his players come first, even when the criticism comes from their own crowd.