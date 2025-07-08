Big 12 Media Day: BYU WR Gets Honest on Post-Jake Retzlaff QB Room as Kalani Sitake Issues Statement

The BYU Cougars entered the 2024 offseason riding high after a solid campaign in their Big 12 debut. With returning quarterback Jake Retzlaff set to lead the offense, expectations around the program were strong. Then came the twist. In late June, just weeks before the season, Retzlaff announced his intention to transfer, a move that has forced BYU to reshuffle their most important position group at the last possible moment. While Retzlaff has yet to officially enter the portal, his expected exit comes at a critical time, as the Cougars gear up for fall camp.

Retzlaff’s transfer stems from a civil lawsuit filed against him in May, where he was accused of s- -ual assault related to a November 2023 incident. Though charges were eventually dropped and the case dismissed, BYU levied a seven-game suspension against Retzlaff, citing violations of the university’s honor code. The punishment and public fallout appear to have triggered his decision to leave the program. What remains now is an open QB1 spot and a locker room faced with the challenge of rebuilding both leadership and momentum before Week 1.

Veteran wide receiver Chase Roberts offered a clear vote of confidence in the remaining quarterbacks during Big 12 Media Day. “I’ve always been confident in McCae [Hillstead], Treyson [Bourguet], and Bear [Bachmeier]. Coming in, the dude’s a stud,” Roberts said, referring to freshman Bear Bachmeier. “And I think their just presence that they have, the calmness that they have. And we’ve just been working. They’re workhorse, so they wanna get out and throw. Stay after and just get that timing down, everything.” That calm demeanor and relentless work ethic have helped ease concerns within the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The loss of an experienced quarterback like Retzlaff so close to the season could derail many programs. But BYU has really great options, and the coach has released the verdict. Whether it’s Bachmeier, McCae Hillstead, or Treyson Bourguet. The question now isn’t whether they’ll have someone under center; it’s which one of them will take the opportunity and run with it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kalani Sitake keeps BYU focused amid QB shakeup

At Big 12 Media Day, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake didn’t shy away from the topic on everyone’s mind—Jake Retzlaff’s departure. Speaking with composure and care, Sitake offered a measured response that acknowledged the quarterback’s impact while respecting his privacy. “We love Jake and appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Sitake said. “But I’ll let him make statements about his situation.” Sitake left it to Retzlaff to speak for himself, which is exactly what a good coach should have done.

But Sitake’s focus wasn’t stuck in the past. His words carried a steady reminder that BYU football doesn’t revolve around one player or moment. “The program is fine. No matter the situation. It’s not about one coach. It’s not about one player, either,” he said. That message matters, especially when a veteran QB exits just weeks before fall camp. With one sentence, Sitake reinforced a culture bigger than any single setback and reminded everyone watching that BYU has always found its footing through change.

Looking ahead, Sitake showed nothing but confidence in the current quarterback room. “We feel good about our program,” he said. “We’re excited for the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job.” There’s no panic. In McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier, BYU has three talented options and a full summer to find its guy. Sitake didn’t name names or hint at a frontrunner. Instead, he gave the simplest answer possible. Let the players compete, and the best man will earn the huddle.