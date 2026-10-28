Big 12 Program Escapes $50K Punishment Despite Field Rush, AD Issues Statement

The excitement of a big win can sometimes come at a hefty price. UCF was almost in line for a $50,000 fine after fans rushed the field to celebrate the program’s win over No. 2 BYU. However, luck was on the Knights’ side this time, as the program managed to escape the punishment despite the postgame chaos. With the incident raising questions about field-rushing policies, UCF’s athletic director has now addressed the situation in an official statement.

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As reported by On3’s Brett McMurphy on October 28, AD Terry Mohajir said, “We provided the Big 12 Conference with thorough documentation of our safety preparations, including coordinated escorts for visiting players, coaches & officials. We’re proud of our athletics staff for their planning, preparation & execution in helping protect everyone involved.”

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BYU came into the Week 8 matchup after beating Notre Dame, which helped the Cougars reach their highest AP Top 25 ranking since their 1984 national championship season. What was more surprising about the game was that UCF could have beaten BYU in regulation.

Late in the 4th quarter, UCF was perfectly set up for a field goal opportunity after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cougars. However, kicker Will Stone’s 47-yard FG attempt was blocked. After plenty of confusion over whether the Knights still had time on the clock [they didn’t] to take another kick, the game went to overtime. At the time, it looked like BYU escaped a historic upset.

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But UCF had other plans. After the Cougars got a touchdown in first overtime, the Knights responded with their own. In the second overtime, Jenkins again threw for a touchdown and converted the 2-point opportunity. In response, BYU couldn’t get a score. Immediately after the 39-31 finish, the home crowd took to the field. Some even pulled down one of the goalposts to celebrate the win.

“We set a standard,” Jenkins said. “That standard has got to be upheld week in and week out. We just beat the No. 2 team in the country.”

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Even running back Landen Chambers added, “It was unreal. It felt like a movie. I just took it all in.”

Jenkin completed 25 of 41 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. He added another with his legs. This game marked his 5th start of the season after Alonza Barnett II was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

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“There are a lot of teams in football with their quarterbacks hurt, and their backups aren’t doing great,” UCF coach Scott Frost said after the win. “Our backup is not a backup. He had an unbelievable game tonight.”

Other programs that were saved from similar penalties

The Big 12 doesn’t automatically fine every school where fans rush the field. It considers the circumstances of each incident. The standard fine is $50,000. However, the conference reviews video footage to determine whether the visiting team and game officials could safely leave the field.

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While UCF avoided writing a big check, their opponent, BYU, was in the same boat not long ago. The Big 12 did not fine BYU after its fans stormed the field following the team’s win over Notre Dame, which ended Notre Dame’s 16-game winning streak. Even Cincinnati fans rushed onto the Nippert Stadium field after the Bearcats defeated defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech.

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While the Big 12 has shown a bit of leniency, the SEC runs a tighter ship. After South Carolina defeated Tennessee, its fans rushed onto the field to celebrate. The SEC penalized the university half a million dollars for the incident.