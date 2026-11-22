TCU walked into 2022 with a new coach and modest expectations. Sonny Dykes turned that into 13 wins, a Fiesta Bowl victory over Michigan, and a trip to the national title game. Fans in Fort Worth thought they had found the man to lead the program for years. What happened over the weekend now makes that whole run look very different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BREAKING: TCU has fired head coach Sonny Dykes after five seasons with the Horned Frogs, per On3. Dykes had a 41-23 record at TCU and led the program to the College Football Playoff and a national championship game appearance in 2022,” Yahoo Sports wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini also reported the move, citing a source who was not allowed to speak publicly. TCU had not put out an official announcement right away, and no interim coach had been named. The money is a big part of the story, since the school gave Dykes an extension in April.

“Per sources, TCU will owe Sonny Dykes more than $20 million after extending him in the spring,” Pete Thamel wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier industry estimates had put the buyout near $13.1 million, and the extension terms were never public because TCU is a private school.

The last straw came on Saturday. No. 2 Utah beat TCU 38-17 in Fort Worth, dropping the Horned Frogs to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12. It was TCU’s sixth loss of the year and its fifth in conference play. TCU still has a path to a bowl game, but it must win its finale at No. 12 Texas Tech on Thursday, November 26, and it will be an underdog.

ADVERTISEMENT

That 2022 team went 12-0 in the regular season, lost the Big 12 title game, and then fell 65-7 to Georgia in the championship game. Dykes was named National Coach of the Year. After that, TCU went 5-7 in 2023 and 9-4 in both 2024 and 2025, finishing no higher than fifth in the Big 12 either time.

Since 2022, he went 28-21 overall, 17-18 in Big 12 play and 21-21 against Power 4 teams. The Horned Frogs never contended for another conference title, though they went 3-1 in bowl games under him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season’s offense was a big problem, though. Quarterback Josh Hoover transferred to Indiana, and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left for South Carolina. TCU rebuilt around Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, with Gordon Sammis calling plays.

The offense still ranked outside the top 100 nationally in scoring, and Dykes dismissed co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker during the year. Now TCU has to decide who leads the team on Thursday and who takes over for good.