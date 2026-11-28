Baylor is closing in on a major move to fix its football program, working to hire UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. The timing stands out, as Traylor just guided the Roadrunners to a 10-2 regular season and a spot in the American Conference title game. Armed with a 63-28 career record in San Antonio, he is now set to jump to the Big 12, though Baylor must navigate his $28 million contract extension to make the hire official.

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“Baylor moving towards hiring Jeff Traylor as new head football coach,” FootballScoop reported the development on X.

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Zuma December 06, 2025 Edward Jones and the Big 12 logo before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between BYU Cougars the and Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_876 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Baylor is expected to hire UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor to replace Dave Aranda, who was dismissed on October 25 following a 25-24 loss to Kansas. The defeat left the Bears at 4-3, and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman took over as interim head coach.

Traylor had been among Baylor’s leading candidates since Aranda’s departure. Although Klanderman also received consideration for the permanent position, multiple reports have identified the UTSA coach as the school’s preferred choice.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Baylor and Traylor were working toward an agreement expected to be completed in the coming days.

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The financial side of the move is another important detail. Traylor’s 10-year contract extension with UTSA includes a $4 million buyout clause for leaving for another FBS program before December 31. Baylor’s final agreement will need to account for that provision.

Traylor’s record at UTSA helps explain why Baylor pursued him. Since arriving in San Antonio in December 2019, he guided the Roadrunners through the most successful stretch in the program’s history.

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UTSA, under his leadership, has never finished a season with a losing record during his tenure. The Roadrunners won consecutive Conference USA championships in 2021 and 2022, while also recording three seasons with at least 10 victories.

The program’s progress is particularly notable because UTSA only began playing football in 2011. Before Traylor’s arrival, the Roadrunners had only reached eight wins once in program history and had gone 3-9 and 4-8 in the two previous campaigns.

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In 2026, UTSA secured its place in the American Conference Championship Game after beating Tulsa 28-22. The victory also gave the Roadrunners home-field advantage for the title matchup, scheduled for December 5.

It remains unclear whether Traylor will coach UTSA in the championship game after accepting the expected Baylor opportunity. His immediate future in San Antonio is therefore one of the questions surrounding the transition.

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Traylor brings extensive experience recruiting and coaching in Texas. Before entering the college ranks, he spent 25 years coaching high school football in the state, including 15 seasons as head coach at Gilmer High School.

At Gilmer, he put together a 175-26 record and led the Buckeyes to three state championships. His success helped establish him as a respected name in Texas high school football and a strong talent evaluator.

Traylor worked as an assistant coach (and standout recruiter) at Texas from 2015 to 2016, joined SMU in 2017, and spent 2018 and 2019 at Arkansas as associate head coach and running backs coach. He then took over at UTSA.

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Traylor also turned down an opportunity to coach Texas Tech in November 2021. At the time, UTSA was 8-0 and pushing toward a conference championship. He chose to remain with the Roadrunners before signing the 10-year, $28 million extension.

What Traylor Could Bring to Baylor

Baylor’s next coach will inherit a program trying to regain the consistency it showed during its 2021 championship season. Aranda led the Bears to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl victory that year, but the team struggled to maintain that level afterward. He finished with a 40-40 record in Waco.

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Traylor’s experience developing players could become an important part of Baylor’s rebuilding plans. At UTSA, he helped produce NFL talent, including Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, who was converted from wide receiver. The Roadrunners also continued developing players despite losing several to Power Four programs.

There will be decisions to make about Baylor’s coaching staff, too. The future of interim coach Joe Klanderman and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital remains uncertain, while quarterback DJ Lagway is among the players whose role could become an important part of the new era.

For Baylor, the expected hire represents a move toward a coach with a long record of winning in Texas. For Traylor, it would mean taking on a new challenge in the Big 12 after helping UTSA reach its first major stretch of sustained success.