Big 12 Program Hit With $100k Fine for Discrimination After Dodging Punishment for Fans Actions

A win over the No. 2 team in the country doesn’t come around every Saturday. And when it happens at home, fans usually don’t hold back. That’s exactly how things played out during one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. The crowd poured onto the field, celebrations took over the stadium, and even a goalpost came down. But what should have been remembered as a huge night for the home team soon became a talking point for an entirely different reason. While the school managed to avoid one costly penalty, another issue involving its fans was still being reviewed.

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The Big 12 has been dealing with similar crowd-related problems for quite some time, especially when BYU comes to town. Some schools have been fined, others have received warnings or issued apologies, and the conference has been trying to find ways to prevent these incidents from happening again. Earlier in October, it even introduced a campaign encouraging better sportsmanship across the league. But Saturday’s events brought the issue right back into focus, and this time, the conference decided to introduce tougher consequences.

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The Big 12 has fined UCF after fans directed discriminatory chants toward BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Saturday’s football game. The punishment came shortly after the Knights avoided a separate $50,000 fine for fans rushing the field following their 39-31 double-overtime win.

“The Big 12 has issued UCF a $100,000 fine after a review of the discriminatory chants directed at BYU during Saturday’s football game at UCF. It also established a conference-wide policy, which is below,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared the conference’s announcement on X on October 29.

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Imago December 06, 2025 Edward Jones and the Big 12 logo before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between BYU Cougars the and Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_876 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

According to the Associated Press, videos shared on social media showed UCF fans chanting offensive remarks aimed at BYU’s religious affiliation before kickoff. Stadium security removed some of the fans involved, but the conference still decided to take action.

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In its official statement, the Big 12 acknowledged that UCF had followed its pregame procedures and responded when the incident happened.

“While the Conference recognizes the pregame protocols followed by UCF and immediate actions taken during the game, including removal of some individuals responsible for the conduct, discriminatory behavior has no place in the Big 12,” the conference said in its statement.

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The Big 12 also confirmed that the $100,000 fine would go toward student education initiatives.

“After becoming aware of the conference’s decision, we will be reviewing our options,” UCF athletics spokesperson Adam Widman told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

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The timing is notable because UCF had just avoided another fine following the same game. After beating previously unbeaten BYU 39-31 in double overtime, Knights fans stormed the field to celebrate. Some even pulled down a goalpost as the celebrations continued.

However, the Big 12 decided not to issue the usual $50,000 field-rushing penalty after reviewing the school’s safety preparations.

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“We provided the Big 12 Conference with thorough documentation of our safety preparations, including coordinated escorts for visiting players, coaches & officials,” UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement shared by On3’s Brett McMurphy on October 28. “We’re proud of our athletics staff for their planning, preparation & execution in helping protect everyone involved.”

The conference doesn’t automatically fine schools every time fans rush the field. Instead, it reviews whether visiting players, coaches, and officials were able to leave safely.

UCF’s preparations helped the program avoid punishment for the postgame celebration. But the chants directed at BYU were treated as a separate issue, leading to the $100,000 penalty.

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The conference isn’t stopping at UCF’s fine. Following the incident, the Big 12 announced new rules that could make similar situations much more costly for schools.

Under the updated policy, the first confirmed incident of discriminatory conduct during a game will result in an automatic minimum $100,000 fine. The school will also receive a formal warning.

If another incident happens during the same game, the consequences could go beyond money. In football, the team could receive a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. In basketball, the punishment could be a two-shot technical foul.

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The conference could also issue an additional fine of up to $500,000.

Fans removed for discriminatory behavior will be banned from attending athletic events for the rest of the academic year. They may also face disciplinary action under their school’s policies.

The new rules take effect immediately, giving schools another reason to address inappropriate crowd behavior before it continues.

UCF joins other Big 12 programs fined over chants against BYU

This isn’t the first time the Big 12 has punished a school over chants directed at BYU.

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Colorado received a $50,000 fine in 2025 following similar behavior during a football game. Oklahoma State was also fined $50,000 in February 2026 after inappropriate chants during a men’s basketball matchup against the Cougars.

Similar incidents involving Arizona and Cincinnati didn’t result in fines, while Colorado State issued an apology after fans directed derogatory chants toward BYU in September.

The conference had already introduced its Respect the Game campaign on October 2 to encourage better behavior at sporting events.

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“Creating environments rooted in respect and belonging is a priority we take seriously at the Big 12,” commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement reported by the Deseret News.

The campaign includes videos promoting sportsmanship and encouraging fans to respect opposing teams and their communities. But after Saturday’s incident, the conference has added stronger penalties to those efforts.

For UCF, the week has brought two very different outcomes from the same game. The Knights escaped a $50,000 fine for their field-rushing celebration after upsetting BYU, only to receive a $100,000 penalty over discriminatory chants.

And with the Big 12’s new rules already in place, another incident like this could now affect more than a school’s finances. It could also have consequences on the scoreboard.