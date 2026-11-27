One missed tackle can turn an ordinary punt into a very long walk back to the sideline. John Hoyet Chance found that out the hard way on Thanksgiving night. One sharp cut, a badly missed attempt at a tackle, and suddenly the TCU punter was starring in somebody else’s highlight reel.

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The clip didn’t need much help finding an audience. On3 posted the play on X, with the caption. “Texas Tech’s Malcolm Simmons broke the punter’s ankles on his touchdown return.”

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To be clear, nobody actually broke an ankle. It was football slang for what happened when the Texas Tech WR put his foot down, changed direction, and left the TCU punter looking bad.

Malcolm Simmons wasn’t finished after embarrassing the last line of TCU’s defense. He took the ball 78 yards for a touchdown, helping Texas Tech pull further away in a game the Red Raiders eventually won 48-27.

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The moment arrived late in the second quarter, with Texas Tech already holding a 20-10 advantage. Chance sent the punt toward Malcolm Simmons, who collected it around his own 22-yard line. He then attacked the coverage, found room, and started working his way downfield.

Chance was among the defenders trying to close the gap. Malcolm Simmons gave him a sudden change of direction. The punter lost his balance while he accelerated toward the end zone.

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The return was officially credited at 78 yards in the supplied play details, although some listings put it at 79. Either way, it was a massive special-teams breakdown. The score pushed Texas Tech’s advantage to 26-10 (27-10 with the subsequent point) with roughly a minute left in the half.

Malcolm Simmons had already shown he could hurt opponents without needing much room. He scored on a 45-yard reception against Oklahoma State in a 52-27 victory and delivered a 64-yard touchdown against Abilene Christian. He also found the end zone on a 27-yard catch against Sam Houston State. His performance against Baylor on November 21 added another long touchdown to the collection.

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Chance, meanwhile, deserves some context beyond one ugly moment. The redshirt sophomore transferred from Louisiana Tech and had put together an impressive season for TCU. He had even earned a place on the Ray Guy Award Midseason Watch List, recognition reserved for the country’s top punters. But this week’s blunder is going to stay fresh for a while. The Simmons highlight also brought back memories of another Thursday night punt return that Miami fans know very well.

Devin Hester comparisons make the viral return even more interesting

Some viewers began comparing the Texas Tech receiver’s run to Devin Hester’s famous 2004 touchdown against Louisville. Hester fielded a punt around his own 22-yard line, made a decisive move through the coverage and left the Louisville punter struggling to get a hand on him. He then raced 78 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

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The circumstances were different, though. Miami was fighting back from a 24-7 deficit in that October 14 matchup. Hester’s return helped the Hurricanes take a 34-31 lead before they eventually secured a dramatic 41-38 victory.

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Simmons’ return came in a much more comfortable situation. Texas Tech was already ahead, and the touchdown helped turn the second quarter into another difficult stretch for TCU. Still, the similarities are hard to ignore. The return covered 79 yards. Both returners caught the ball around the 22-yard line. Both made the punter look uncomfortable before disappearing toward the end zone.

Hester built a reputation as one of the most dangerous return specialists college football has ever seen. Malcolm Simmons has a long way to go before entering that conversation, but getting compared to one of the game’s greatest returners is an awesome way to spend Thanksgiving.

Texas Tech ultimately walked away with a 48-27 victory, which included another 32-yard catch by Simmons. And somewhere, TCU’s special teams unit is probably hoping nobody asks them to watch that return one more time.