Big 12 & SEC ADs Call For Boycott Against Texas Tech After Brendan Sorsby’s Verdict

A Texas court’s decision to grant eligibility to Brendan Sorsby has been condemned across college football. While many analysts are taking their anger out on the NCAA, the ADs of some college programs are making the Red Raiders a target of their frustration.

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“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo Sports.

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Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said that the situation is bigger than the Big 12. Although they are not playing Texas Tech this year, Taylor still wants to look at it from a ‘college football perspective.’

More to be updated…