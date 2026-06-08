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Big 12 & SEC ADs Call For Boycott Against Texas Tech After Brendan Sorsby’s Verdict

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Jun 8, 2026 | 3:52 PM EDT

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Big 12 & SEC ADs Call For Boycott Against Texas Tech After Brendan Sorsby’s Verdict

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Isha

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Jun 8, 2026 | 3:52 PM EDT

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A Texas court’s decision to grant eligibility to Brendan Sorsby has been condemned across college football. While many analysts are taking their anger out on the NCAA, the ADs of some college programs are making the Red Raiders a target of their frustration.

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“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo Sports.

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Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said that the situation is bigger than the Big 12. Although they are not playing Texas Tech this year, Taylor still wants to look at it from a ‘college football perspective.’

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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