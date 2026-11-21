As BYU battles Kansas in a crucial conference matchup, the Cougars are without a key piece of their defensive front. Veteran defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, who has been among the team’s most dependable defenders this season, is sitting out the contest. The fifth-year senior’s absence comes for a special reason, as he is away to be present for his wife’s childbirth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The defensive tackle was listed as questionable for the first time this season before ultimately being ruled out. However, the reason behind his absence emerged shortly before kickoff, as it was revealed that Keanu and his wife, Zeren, welcomed a baby boy this week. The couple is back in Utah this weekend, while their newborn son remains in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, head coach Kalani Sitake made it clear that Tanuvasa’s responsibilities as a father and husband take priority, assuring that the team will stand by its defensive tackle during this time.

BREAKING | BYU DT Keanu Tanuvasa is out today at Kansas.Keanu and his wife, Zeren, welcomed a baby boy this week and are back in Utah this weekend. Their son remains in the hospital.Kalani Sitake said Keanu’s role as a father and husband comes first and that the team has his… pic.twitter.com/cBpjhtyWrf— Ben Criddle (@BenCriddleShow) November 21, 2026

“We understand that he’s a disruptive D-lineman and can get in the backfield, but right now his role as father and husband takes priority over this, and we’ve got his back…we’ve got young guys ready to step up,” head coach Kalani Sitake told reporters prior to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuvasa was clearly excited about welcoming his baby boy into the world. During a conversation on the Cougar Tracks – Daily BYU Cougars Football podcast on November 12, the host asked him how he balances his responsibilities as a family man and a football player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, the responsibilities that I got to be at within, you know, class and film meetings, practice, right? I got to be here for lifts. I’m here, but every second that I can, I go back home to see if I could be with my wife and, you know, soon-to-be son,” said Tanuvasa.

Keanu Tanuvasa has emerged as a disruptive force in BYU’s defensive front, delivering impactful performances throughout the season. He has recorded 24 tackles, including 15 solo stops, seven tackles for loss, and half a sack, while also contributing in pass coverage. His production has made him an important presence along the Cougars’ defensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuvasa’s performance against Arizona on September 12 was one of his standout outings. He registered three tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss for four yards and half a sack for three yards, helping BYU secure a 28–17 victory.

He continued to make his presence felt against Iowa State on October 9, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss for four yards and two pass breakups as the Cougars cruised to a 24–10 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuvasa’s impact has been instrumental in keeping the Cougars competitive in several games this season, and his absence against the Kansas Jayhawks could significantly affect their performance.

Kansas boasts one of the Big 12’s most formidable rushing attacks, making the loss of the veteran defensive tackle a considerable blow to BYU’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening quarters saw Kansas take a narrow 6-3 lead, but the BYU Cougars gradually turned things around, taking a 9-6 lead in the third quarter. However, Keanu Tanuvasa was not the only player missing from the matchup.

Cornerback Evan Johnson, tight end Roger Saleapaga, linebacker Isaiah Glasker, running back Sione Moa, and tight end Will Zundel were also ruled out, according to the game-day injury report.

That said, the Cougars have already secured a bowl-game berth and need a few more wins to remain in contention for a playoff spot. However, it ultimately depends on how they perform in the remainder of their games.