Scott Satterfield’s time at Cincinnati ended the way too many of his seasons did, with a slide in the fall. The Bearcats lost four of their last five games in 2026 and finished 6-6, and the school made its move one day after a 42-10 loss at BYU. Look back over his four years, though, and the late collapse starts to look like a habit.

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“Sources: Cincinnati is firing coach Scott Satterfield. He’s gone 21-28 over four seasons there,” wrote ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X. “Cincinnati went 6-6 this year, losing four of its final five games.”

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The Athletic’s sources spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced, and players were scheduled to be told at a 1 p.m. ET team meeting.

The habit shows up in the numbers as Satterfield finished 3-9 in 2023, 5-7 in 2024, 7-6 in 2025 and 6-6 in 2026, which left him 21-28 overall and 12-24 in the Big 12. His only winning season came in 2025, and that team lost its final five games, including the Liberty Bowl against Navy.

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Across four seasons, he went 2-14 in November, and Cincinnati lost at least three of its last four regular-season games every year. This season began very differently, though. The Bearcats opened 4-0, their first such start since 2021, and beat Kansas State 31-26 in the Big 12 opener.

“Fired up for our guys to be able to accomplish that,” Satterfield said afterward.

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Then losses to Arizona and West Virginia followed, and then a 37-24 win over No. 8 Texas Tech on October 24, Cincinnati’s first home win over a top-10 team since 2006. Three straight losses came next. A 35-28 win over Colorado made the team bowl-eligible for the second year in a row, but the season ended in Provo.

No. 10 BYU averaged 8.8 yards per play in the 42-10 win. Running back Cole Tabb ran for 128 yards, his seventh 100-yard game of the year, while quarterback JC French IV completed 11 of 23 passes for 100 yards and threw a pick-six.

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Cincinnati went 0-5 in road games this season, according to FootballScoop. Satterfield’s final postgame comments focused on recruiting.

“Excited about the guys we’re going to sign, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said.

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The cost of the change is huge because Satterfield signed a six-year, $22.5 million contract when he arrived in December 2022 and had two years left. According to The Athletic, his buyout is $5.53 million, which is 70% of the approx. $7.9 million he was owed for 2027 and 2028. It is paid in monthly installments over twice the remaining term and can be reduced if he takes another job.

Athletic director John Cunningham, who hired Satterfield, will now lead a search for the 44th head coach of the team. The timing is tight, with the early signing period and the January transfer portal window close behind.

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Satterfield replaced Luke Fickell, who took Cincinnati to the 2021 College Football Playoff, the first Group of Five team in the four-team field, before leaving for Wisconsin. Back in 2022, Cunningham introduced Satterfield as “a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder.”

Also, the resources question hangs over the next hire. Cincinnati’s estimated 2026 roster budget of $14 million to $16 million ranked last in the Big 12, even after the school opened a $134 million practice and performance facility in 2025.

Back then, Satterfield arrived with a strong record elsewhere. He went 51-24 at Appalachian State, winning three straight Sun Belt titles from 2016 to 2018, and 25-24 at Louisville. His career mark is now 97-76.

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At Cincinnati, though, the pattern was hard to ignore, and a four-loss finish to a 6-6 season became the final chapter.