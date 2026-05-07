Big 12 WR Abruptly Leaves Program as Family Accuses Head Coach of Mistreatment

Kansas State confirmed this week that Bryce Noernberg, the Wildcats’ kick returner and reserve WR, has left the program following spring practice. That’s a strange move because with the portal window now closed, it only means he has to sit out a season before he can join a new program. But the reason for his departure is grabbing headlines with his father blasting first-year head coach Collin Klein and his new staff.

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“It was an amazing couple of years in Manhattan, but then D1 College Football did what it does,” Bryce Noernberg’s father Scott announced on Facebook. “New HC Collin Klein brought in all new coaches and players … paid them accordingly, and Bryce found himself at the bottom of the depth chart. Not wanting to start over again as a true walk-on freshman, he basically told them to kiss his a–!!”

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It may be a strong language but Scott Noernberg is only so proud of what his son chose to walk away from. Then, he delivered his own take on the whole situation after watching his son lose footing in a rapidly changing sport.

“Well done, Bryce!” he added. “I am so proud that you stood up to the system! D1 athletics is in a very sad state, and it’s times like these that make you grow as a man! Love you #21 and support you 100%!!”

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The frustration is understandable because Bryce Noernberg’s story is becoming common in modern college football. Walk-ons used to bring out identities through patience and development. But NIL money and the transfer portal changed that.

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This spring, Kansas State, under Collin Klein, brought in proven transfers like Hawaii WR Brandon White, Texas A&M WR Izaiah Williams, and Oklahoma State RB Rodney Fields, among others. They also added Derrick Salley Jr. and Josh Manning who were also placed ahead of Bryce Noernberg. While the additions look great for the program, it’s not always the same for developmental players trying to survive coaching transitions.

Bryce Noernberg saw the writing on the wall. The reason he made his decision is because he’s confident in what he can bring to the team. Last season, he averaged 29 yards on 16 kickoff returns while playing in eight games. Against Army, he had a 99-yard kickoff return TD that instantly made him one of the Wildcats’ most explosive special teams players.

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His career kickoff return average of 27.8 yards ranked sixth in school history. Against Army alone, he recorded 143 return yards. The week before, he posted another 130 against North Dakota. That’s why people immediately noticed something strange during spring practice.

Bryce Noernberg lost his place at Kansas State

When special teams coordinator Stanton Weber spoke with reporters in April about the return competition, Bryce Noernberg’s name never came up even once. Instead, he mentioned transfer additions and younger players while emphasizing the competition remained wide open.

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“It’s a big competition,” he said. “We’re throwing them all back there, getting a chance to see a lot of them catch kicks and punts every day … So I couldn’t tell you there’s a clear-cut favorite in my mind. But you know, we’re going to find a couple of guys that can do it, and we’re going to see who wants it the most.”

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Bryce Noernberg’s abrupt departure shows he believed he already proved he wanted it. But coaching changes bring uncertainty. Collin Klein has his own pressure. At only 36 years old, he is still one of FBS’ youngest head coaches. Replacing Chris Klieman, the fastest way to put the program together is through the portal. But for returning players, that can feel unfair.

Bryce Noernberg didn’t see much offensive snaps during his two years despite also playing WR. With Jaron Tibbs returning and multiple transfers joining the Wildcats, there wasn’t a clear offensive path ahead either. The staff already views Adonis Moise and Larry Porter IV ahead of him. The one thing he truly owned was kick return duty and even that suddenly felt uncertain. That’s why he walked.