Big 12 WR Gets Emotional on Brother’s Passing After Paying Tribute Against Hugh Freeze’s Auburn

For Dave Aranda’s squad, Friday night’s 38-24 loss to Auburn stirred a mix of emotions. The Big 12 team admitted to feeling ‘frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’ with their play, but there were also flashes of pride in the way they competed. The night carried a deeper meaning too, as the players paused to honor loved ones they had lost. And that tribute grew even more personal when the program’s newest wide receiver added his own gesture, turning the opener into a moment bigger than football.

To start off with the main tributes, Baylor held a moment of silence for Alex Foster, the freshman DL who was shot and killed in his hometown of Greenville, back in May. The Bears honored him with a decal on the back of their helmets. But that’s not all. Another decal carried meaning too, paying tribute to victims of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country. But for senior transfer WR Kole Wilson, the night was especially personal. He played in memory of his brother, later opening up about the emotions of taking the field with that weight on his heart.

Kole Wilson’s brother, Klinard Wilson Jr., died in July at just 28 in a tragic jet ski accident at Lake Somerville. Remembering that on September 4, in the post-game press conference, Wilson revealed the tribute he carried with him onto the field. The Texas State transfer wore an eye-black strip across his face with the words “Long Live Bambino,” a nod to his brother’s nickname. “That’s his nickname, we called him Bam, so I put this across just as a reminder,” stated Wilson. The moment was even more emotional knowing Klinard had been eagerly waiting to see Baylor’s season opener.

According to Kole, his brother had been counting down the days. “He really wanted to come to this game. He was the first person that told me, ‘Put in a ticket, put in a ticket for me.’ I wish he was here, but I know he was watching,” recalled Wilson. And what a performance he delivered in Klinard’s honor. Wilson hauled in eight catches for 134 yards in his Baylor debut, a night that would have made his brother proud. And while the Bears fell in the season opener to Auburn, Wilson made the most of his moment. He showed both his playmaking ability and his gratitude for the opportunity Baylor gave him.

“First off, I want to thank the good Lord for allowing me to be in this situation,” stated Kole. “We’ve come a long way. The coaches gave us a great game plan, the line held up, Sawyer (Robertson) did his job, and everything just clicked.” And interestingly, with Auburn’s defense locked in on veteran targets Ashtyn Hawkins and Josh Cameron, Wilson found his window. “That left me in the perfect spot to go make a play,” he said. Now, following the Auburn setback, Baylor searches for a fix on defense.

Baylor Bears’ path to a rebound

The frustration from Friday night’s loss still hung over McLane Stadium when Dave Aranda met with reporters on Monday. The HC didn’t sugarcoat the breakdowns. And he explained that even using a spy against Auburn’s QB wouldn’t have changed much, as the run game pulled defenders out of position. “There’s opportunities to make plays, and it’s just really frustrating that we didn’t make them,” said Aranda.

The Bears surrendered 307 rushing yards on 52 carries. Nearly six yards a pop. And after redshirt senior Jackie Marshall exited early with a high ankle sprain, the front line looked overwhelmed. Then every Auburn TD came on the ground, with QB Jackson Arnold carving up the defense for 137 yards and two scores. “There’d be run plays where it was, ‘Hey, anytime you see this coverage, pull up and run,'” explained Aranda, describing how the Tigers found success. Still, Aranda hasn’t lost belief in his unit.

He pointed to the talent on the roster and insisted better days are ahead. “We’re a good team and we’ve got a lot of talent and guys have sacrificed a bunch to get to this point,” he said. “We can win a lot of games, and I believe that. I know wholeheartedly our team does. It sucks to lose… but we’re going to win here soon.” Even after admitting gap discipline broke down against Auburn, Aranda doubled down on his faith, stating, “If the thing breaks down, we have guys who can run it down.” Now the question is simple: can that confidence translate into success when Baylor takes on SMU next?