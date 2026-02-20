Big 12 College Confirms Plans for $55M Indoor Football Practice Facility

Following a disappointing 2025 season, Arizona State is making a ‘gargantuan investment’ in its football future. With a new indoor practice facility aimed at building a championship-level program under coach Kenny Dillingham, the facility could breathe new life into ASU.

“It will give our student-athletes a place to prepare, compete, and push themselves every single day, no matter the weather,” mentioned Dillingham about the new facility. “It’s about creating an environment where champions are built and where the future of Sun Devil Football takes shape.”

With a 78,000 sq. ft. football practice field and 6,250 sq. ft. for the lobby, restrooms, and storage, the world-class infrastructure is a statement of the program’s ambition. Moreover, the planned 106,000 sq. ft. of turf fields are more than just a number. They represent the all-weather training availability that Dillingham believes is non-negotiable for building a championship-caliber program.

“It’s going to be one of the largest indoors in the country,” said Dillingham during his Thursday appearance. “It’s gonna have a 50-yard football field and a 100-yard field with two indoors in one indoor. It’s about 180, 190-yard indoor facility, which is gonna be unbelievable for the football team and the tailgating.”

On Thursday, ASU shared a glimpse of that future with the perfect caption: “The future of Sun Devil Athletics is now 🔱.”

ASU made a statement on their planned project by specifying:

“Tempe urgently needs a football training facility to combat extreme heat and unpredictable weather that limit outdoor practice. This facility will ensure year-round conditioning, reduces injury risks, and will attract top recruits. With growing demand for elite programs and community engagement, this investment is vital for player development, competitive success, and activating the valley.”

More importantly, the ASU head coach likened the envisioned energy of this football facility to the electric 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

While having Kenny Dillingham is already an attractive factor for future commits, having such a planned infrastructure provides even more of a recruiting edge. It will also act as a connective hub for ASU fans

Yet this $55 million investment needs funding from fans and donors so as to secure ASU’s football legacy for years to come.

ASU HC’s update on a considerable donation for the football facility

Kenny Dillingham openly challenged the Valley’s most prominent donors to make a significant contribution. “We need to find one of these really rich people in this city to step up and stroke a check,” Dillingham said after signing his contract. “You’re telling me there’s not one person who can stroke a $20 million check right now? There is somebody out here who can.”

In that scenario, he promised to make the benefactor “the most famous person in the city.” Speaking on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta, Dillingham confirmed that his public call for funding had been answered. He revealed an eight-figure contribution from a Valley-based donor to kickstart the project.

“We got somebody very close to that to help with the indoor already,” said the Sun Devils head coach. “Somebody associated with the Valley… so that’s trending in the right direction.”

Then, AD Graham Rossini confirmed the major gift, calling it “an incredible commitment from a longtime ASU partner.”

With significant donor support now materializing, the facility is transitioning from a blueprint to the foundation of Arizona State’s future ambitions.