Big Update on Alex Golesh’s Future as Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek’s Secret Motives Backfire: Report

Essentials Inside The Story Arkansas insider spills the tea on Alex Golesh's Arkansas offer

Blame goes to Arkansas AD Yurachek for the Golesh messy job situation

The rocky road ahead for Alex Golesh

Grab your popcorn. On Wednesday, the internet lit up with Trey Schaap of 103.7 The Buzz’s wild report. He tweeted that South Florida HC Alex Golesh accepted Arkansas’ HC job offer. The Southwest Times Record confirmed the Bulls HC was a finalist, but absolutely no deal was in the books. Turns out, this fake play cost the Razorbacks’ AD Hunter Yurachek more than anyone could’ve imagined.

Or at least, that’s what Ozzy Maverick, the same guy who broke Arkansas basketball HC John Calipari’s hire, said.

“This is my final update on the coaching search, he said in an X post on November 26. Alex Golesh’s deal is done. And by deal is done, I mean there is no deal. He was not happy about his name getting leaked out.”

Maverick suggested that the leak likely came from Hunter Yurachek or someone in his circle, rather than the person who tweeted it. He defended Schaap as “just doing his job,” even if he isn’t a traditional reporter. But the biggest twist could be when he hurled a bold claim at the Hogs’ AD.

“I think that Hunter Yurachek leaked this out to force Alex Golesh’s hand, he said. And Alex Golesh said, ‘You know what? I got about six or seven different offers.’”

Frustrated, Maverick declared he was “done” supporting Arkansas football and would “rather have Bobby Petrino than Kane Wommack,” despite not wanting Petrino as HC.

With the coaching offer apparently off the table, Arkansas could be at a crossroads. It’s not the first time someone has spoken about Yurachek causing a stir.

Former NFL player Mark May didn’t hold back at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, unloading on Hunter Yurachek for his September comments about NIL, revenue-sharing, and the Razorbacks’ inability to financially compete.

Yurachek had criticized “illegitimate NIL” and compared the landscape to highways with no speed limits or patrols, a remark that drew national backlash. May echoed that frustration, calling Arkansas’ struggles a leadership problem.

“You’re missing a leader in the athletic department, he said when asked what the program lacked.

You’ve got to find that culture builder. This is a destination job. This is the SEC. You’ve got to be crazy to say that publicly. You don’t say that.”

But with Arkansas and its messy situation out of the picture, the carousel spins again. Moreover, Alex Golesh’s name remains at the top of the row.

Alex Golesh, caught in no man’s land

There are still other programs that can sway Alex Golesh. Auburn, Florida, and Oklahoma State are circling. If HC Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss, he’d be a candidate there, too. He has options. So USF is pulling every lever to keep their guy. Bulls CEO Rob Higgins stepped in with a firm message that the school is supporting Golesh, communicating with him, and staying informed.

“Since Saturday’s game, Coach Golesh has been presented with outside opportunities that he has been transparent about with us,” he said. “We are respectful and supportive of Coach and his family in their decision making process. We’ll remain in constant communication.”

Alex Golesh is 41, in Year 3, sitting at 8-3 with top-25 wins over Boise State and Florida. USF was 4-29 before he showed up. Now, the Bulls have back-to-back 7-6 seasons, two bowl wins, and a real identity.

He climbed through Illinois and Iowa State, coordinated UCF under Tennessee HC Josh Heupel, lit up the Vols as OC, and rebuilt USF with speed, spacing, and belief. Higgins says “great conversations” are happening about his long-term future.

Last week, the USF HC reassured everyone that he’s so focused and locked in on this program and this team. But focus doesn’t stop the carousel. And Arkansas? They’re the ones left with the tab.

The Razorbacks have lost nine straight since starting 2-0, and now head into Missouri week without a coach, without momentum, and without Alex Golesh, the one candidate who checked every box on Hunter Yurachek’s wish list.