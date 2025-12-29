Big Update on Bryce Underwood’s Michigan Future After Kyle Whittingham Makes True Feelings Clear

December 31 was framed as decision day for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood. Instead, the answer arrived early, two days after the Wolverines finalized their next head coach. Kyle Whittingham got to work with roster retention becoming priority one, and that started with one-on-one meetings. And the effort paid off quickly.

“Per multiple sources, both Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh are expected to return to Michigan next season,” Deadspin insider Bryan Aguada reported on X on December 28. “The staff has been in communication with both players, and indications now point to each remaining in Ann Arbor.”

For a program trying to find direction amid a leadership crisis, this was the first stabilizing signal of the Kyle Whittingham era, and it set the tone for what comes next.

Michigan officially hired Kyle Whittingham on Friday, the longtime Utah head coach. He immediately traveled to Florida to join the team ahead of the Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas, prioritizing presence over ceremony. He also confirmed that the very first player he sat down with was Bryce Underwood. The meeting lasted 45 minutes and was centered on listening rather than selling.

“He’s a special young man,” he said. “Carries himself the right way, you got to have a quarterback that has that ‘it’ factor, and Bryce definitely has that ‘it’ factor… His ceiling is very high, and the offense that we are going to bring in here, I think, will suit him to a T.”

Bryce Underwood’s resume already supports that stance. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class signed with Michigan in December 2024 and started during his first season in the Big Ten. He surpassed 2,500 yards of total offense and gained valuable experience despite inconsistencies as a passer. Michigan believes that growth trajectory matters, given the system Kyle Whittingham plans to install. That belief is shaping how the staff views the entire offensive core.

Looking ahead to 2026, the schematic fit is central to Michigan’s confidence. Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is the favorite to take over Michigan’s offense, and his recent work offers a blueprint. Under him, Utah QB Devon Dampier rushed for 687 yards and seven touchdowns, while freshman Byrd Ficklin added 503 yards and 10 scores on limited attempts.

Bryce Underwood’s mobility remains an underused asset. As a passer, he completed 61.1 percent of his throws for 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. As a runner, he brings another dimension that Kyle Whittingham historically values.

WR Andrew Marsh’s situation follows Bryce Underwood’s closely. After earning consistent snaps, he emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most productive freshman receivers. He finished the season with 42 receptions for 641 yards and three touchdowns, leading Michigan in receiving.

Imago November 22, 2025, College Park, Maryland, USA: Michigan Wolverines quarterback BRYCE UNDERWOOD 19 after the play. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, MD on November 22, 2025. College Park USA – ZUMAp190 20251122_zsp_p190_030 Copyright: xNickxPiacentex

Retaining Bryce Underwood strengthens the case for Marsh to stay, and Michigan views that pairing as foundational. And their retention would be crucial for Kyle Whittingham’s plans.

What will Kyle Whittingham’s offense look like in 2026

Kyle Whittingham arrives with a resume built on consistency. In 21 seasons at Utah, he produced eight double-digit win campaigns and finished with a losing record just three times. He went 177-88 overall, including a 10-2 finish in 2025. Philosophically, he is not about to reinvent Michigan. He said the offense will be based out of the spread, with 11 personnel as the foundation, but stressed that efficiency in the run game remains non-negotiable.

“Physicality will be our calling card,” Kyle Whittingham said. “We were the most physical team in whatever league we played in. I believe in running the football and defending the run.”

That aligns with Michigan’s identity. The Wolverines are averaging 213.2 rushing yards per game this season and rank 14th nationally in rushing defense. Jordan Marshall anchors the backfield, and the offensive line returns key pieces.

Bryce Underwood has said he is excited about Kyle Whittingham’s arrival. And right now, all signs point toward continuity, not exit. For Michigan, with the transfer portal opening January 2, that is the most important update of all, and it may only be the beginning.