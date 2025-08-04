Big Update on Rahsul Faison’s NCAA Status After He’s Cleared to Practice at South Carolina

The Rahsul Faison rollercoaster took a loop on Friday. And that one came with a green light. Last season, the transfer RB lit up the Mountain West with 1,109 rushing yards and eight TDs for Utah State. The 6-foot star was a top-5 RB in the 2025 transfer portal, where Shane Beamer picked him up as a backfield solution. But the NCAA had other plans, pausing his eligibility status due to a long and complicated college football journey.

South Carolina fans were rattled when Rahsul Faison didn’t show up for the first day of fall camp practice. But by the end of the day, the Gamecocks had some much-needed clarity. He was cleared to practice, even if he’s still caught in NCAA limbo. In an X post shared by TheBigSpur.com on August 2, Inside The Gamecocks co-host Jamie Bradford, aka JB, dropped an update. “My understanding is that [Rahsul Faison] is full go. And Shane Beamer, his exact quote was ‘has a full workload, moving forward,’” he said on his show. “So, he will very much better a part of things while it’s all in flux and things in that nature.” Even with the eligibility question mark hanging over him, Shane Beamer and his staff are still treating Faison like RB1.

Initially, Shane Beamer told the media that Rahsul Faison would participate in fall camp “until somebody tells otherwise.” That “somebody” turned out to be the NCAA, and they did, pulling the plug on his practice availability just hours before camp. But then came the twist. By Friday afternoon, a South Carolina athletics spokesperson confirmed to The Greenville News that the RB had been cleared to practice. Faison’s attorney, Darren Heitner, confirmed to On3’s Pete Nakos that his client is now fully allowed to practice, though his eligibility for the 2025 season remains undecided.

South Carolina had filed a waiver, which the NCAA approved. And just like that, Rahsul Faison was in pads, ready to go. The eligibility battle for games is still raging, but at least now he’s back in the fight. And the Gamecocks aren’t easing him in, and he’ll be treated as if he’s ready to suit up against Virginia Tech on August 31. Because if he’s cleared, that’s exactly what he’ll be. The RB1. This speedster ran a 4.4 40-yard dash this spring and projects as a mid-round 2026 NFL Draft pick. The Gamecocks didn’t bring him in to watch from the sideline. Now the question is whether the NCAA will let him play in games.

Rahsul Faison’s eligibility fight could shake up South Carolina’s backfield

Rahsul Faison’s college career has been anything but conventional. Since graduating high school in 2019, he’s had stops at Marshall, Lackawanna, Snow College, and finally Utah State. Injuries, COVID disruptions, and eligibility quirks have limited his ability to consistently play, but he’s never stopped grinding. From bouncing around JUCOs to torching defenses in Logan, his journey has been part persistence, part NCAA labyrinth.

Rahsul Faison’s waiver push has gained momentum in the wake of other high-profile eligibility disputes. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s legal win over the NCAA raised questions about how the NCAA counts JUCO time, which might be his best legal angle. Even still, the process remains murky and unpredictable. The NCAA is slow to rule but quick to confuse, and Rahsul Faison knows that better than anyone. “It’s frustrating, but I’ve just been focused on football more than the waiver,” he told On3.

In the meantime, South Carolina is hedging its bets. They added former Colorado RB Isaiah Augustave to a room that includes Oscar Adaway III, Jawarn Howell, and Matthew Fuller. But if Rahsul Faison is eligible, he’s the guy. He’s the premium policy. As the NCAA drags its feet, fall camp marches on. And while his status remains up in the air, he’s already back on the field with his helmet on, motor running, and waiting on the final word. “Obviously, I’m hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. I’ve just been grinding. Staying locked in. That’s all I really can do,” he added. Only time will tell what the NCAA decides.