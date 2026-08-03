“Biggest Cry-Baby in the Sport”: $250M Michigan Donor Mocks Rivals Ohio State After Curt Cignetti Statement

Curt Cignetti used his Big Ten Media Days appearance to take some shots. When you’re a national champion, you have that luxury. The Indiana head coach said the Midwest teams earn their win and don’t whine and complain. It was an indirect shot at the SEC. However, Michigan donor Dave Portnoy used the statement to settle his own scores against the Wolverines’ arch-rival, Ohio State.

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On Wake-Up Barstool, Portnoy and his co-hosts were discussing Cignetti’s statement when one of the hosts brought up how Michigan and Ohio State have a history of crying after losing games. Portnoy ignored the Michigan part of that statement and just went straight-in at the Buckeyes.

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“I was going to tip my cap. You are 100% correct. Ohio State is factually the biggest crybaby in the sport,” Dave Portnoy said. “They absolutely cannot handle getting their doors, but teeth kicked in by Michigan. They’ve never accepted it. So, I agree with that. Michigan doesn’t complain. Indiana hasn’t had time to complain because they haven’t lost really since he’s been there. But oh my god, does Ohio State complain and cry? Yes, they do.”

There is no rational basis to Portnoy’s statement. It’s as partisan as anything can get. The Barstool founder has a history of using his media appearances to take shots at Ohio State. In the past, he has even gone on to call Ryan Day a ‘coward’ for how the Buckeyes fared against the Wolverines under his watch. Mind you, this comment was after Day had won the national championship.

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For Portnoy, Ohio State’s national championships hardly matter. The only thing that concerns him is the result of ‘the Game.’ It didn’t help Ryan Day that he lost four back-to-back games to Michigan. The fourth loss in that streak came at Columbus in 2024, when the Buckeyes were heavy favorites.

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The Wolverines won the game 13-10, and what followed on the field can be described as pure chaos. Michigan and Ohio State players had to be separated. Last year, the Buckeyes got their revenge at Ann Arbor. Instead of claiming his bragging rights, Day approached the win with humility. That’s probably angered Portnoy even more.

But he can claim the Ohio State fans ‘crying’ after losses, and there is some evidence to that effect. To Michigan fans, Ohio State’s reactions blaming flu outbreaks, cold weather, advanced scouting/sign-stealing drama, or playoff seeding are proof of an inability to handle losing to the Wolverines.

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After Michigan’s breakthrough 42-27 win in Ann Arbor in 2021, reports surfaced from within the Ohio State program that a severe bout of the flu had swept through the locker room during game week.

At the same time, an Ohio State fan can point to the fact that Michigan was embroiled in the sign-stealing scandal during their national championship-winning campaign in 2023. Should their win in ‘the Game’ count that year? Probably not.

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Curt Cignetti’s views on the SEC vs Big Ten debate

The ongoing war of words between the Big Ten and the SEC has been intensifying lately, with coaches trash-talking each other’s programs. Fresh off leading Indiana to a historic 16-0 undefeated National Championship season in January 2026, Cignetti took the stage at Media Days. He firmly declared the Big Ten the undisputed top conference in college football. But alongside claiming the Big 10 as the best conference, he dropped a statement against Ohio State.

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“We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything’s earned, not given. And when we fall short, we say we fell short. We don’t cry a river, whine, and complain. And that’s why we’re the best.”

For now, the Big Ten has every reason to claim superiority over the SEC. And if they increase their streak to four national titles, it will solidify it further.