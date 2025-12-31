Biggest NIL Earners and Sponsorships at Ohio State Football in 2025 Ft. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith

Last year, the Buckeyes clinched the national championship with a $20 million roster. Some pundits still scoff at NIL, but when you’ve cracked the formula, sending 15 players to the NFL feels like a win. There’s a reason Ohio State is called the NFL pipeline. In today’s game, elite talent comes with a substantial price tag. One that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are more than willing to pay.

The 2022 season had Ryan Day splurging $13 million to maintain his locker room. The present locker room also saw a reported $35 million splurge. It’s as clear as the Ohio skies that the program never shies away from investing heavily in blue-chip prospects.

Meet Ohio State’s highest-valued NIL athletes.

Jeremiah Smith: $4.2M

Topping the Buckeyes’ chart is Florida native Jeremiah Smith. Boasting an NIL portfolio worth more than $4 million, Ryan Day’s prized receiver is just one spot shy of making it to college football’s highest-valued NIL player. So far, Arch Manning tops the chart.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Purdue Nov 8, 2025 West Lafayette, Indiana, USA Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. West Lafayette Ross-Ade Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarcxLebrykx 20251108_bgd_lb1_035

Smith boasts numerous NIL deals in his portfolio. His freshman year saw him collaborate with The Foundation, the 1870 Society, Ricart Automotive, American Eagle Outfitters, Battle Sports, Lululemon, and Red Blue Building. Adding on to that success, Smith signed additional deals with Nintendo, Adidas, 7-Eleven, and KeyBank.

He refreshed his collaboration with apparel brand American Eagle Outfitters again this year, along with becoming the first-ever college athlete to work with Red Bull.

“It’s truly a blessing for me to be the first collegiate athlete to grace a can of Red Bull,” Smith shared. “I can’t thank them enough for all the thought that went into the can.”

Julian Sayin: $2.5M

Star quarterback Julian Sayin boasts an all-time NCAA record in completion percentage. No wonder the Carlsbad native is among college football’s highest-valued NIL players. With a valuation of $2.3 million, he is ranked tenth in the NIL 100 club. So far, he has collaborated with brands such as Panini America, Thrive, The Foundation, EA Sports, and Dr. Pepper. Not only that, but he also teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods and JLab Audio.

For him, collaborating with The Foundation also meant giving back to the community. “This is a big one! We are so glad @juliansayin2 is now a Buckeye and a student athlete partner of THE Foundation,” The Foundation stated. “We can’t wait to see him not only on the field, but off the field giving back to our community. Welcome to Columbus Julian.”

As of now, Sayin has passed for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Caleb Downs: $2.4M

Featuring another Buckeye on the NIL 100 club list, Caleb Downs has been an integral part of Ohio State’s defensive machinery. So far, the junior safety has worked with numerous brands, including Panini America, Beats by Dre, American Eagle, Rhoback, and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. (and more!) Downs is not the only Buckeye to ever have collaborated with the trading card company, but he is the first defensive player in college history to do so.

“Excited to announce I’ve signed an exclusive partnership with @paniniamerica,” he shared on social media. “Can’t wait for fans to be able to get my autographed trading cards!”

His impact on the Buckeyes’ roster earned him the Jim Thorpe Award.

Carnell Tate: $1.6 M

Forming the elite WR Corps at the Buckeyes, WR Carnell Tate is another name among the biggest NIL earners at Columbus. With a $1.6 million NIL deal, he has worked across a plethora of brands, including Grippo’s Chips, Chicago White Sox, EA Sports, and The 1870 Society, among others. His latest deal was signed with apparel brand Hollister. All his NIL deals go through his representative at Rosenhaus Sports.

Being an Ohio State Buckeye means knowing that Ryan Day will always have a roster that can trade blows with anyone. Its secret sauce to success lies in its perfect execution at every play. And for every beautiful execution, you need the right chess pieces. After winning nine national championships, that trick of that trade is no longer a process but rather a habit that keeps Ohio State on top.

(All NIL figures are taken from On3.)