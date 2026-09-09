Bill Belichick Addresses Michael Lombardi Replacement Plans as UNC Investigation Threatens His $50M Future

Michael Lombardi was Bill Belichick’s first hire after Belichick took the UNC job in late 2024. Lombardi was also the highest-paid general manager in college football at $1.5 million per year on a three-year contract. The person who helped build Belichick’s new college operation is now gone, and the vacancy is open. For now, the head coach has put in a plan to delegate responsibilities carried out by Lombardi.

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“That’s kind of the way it’s been here for the last few weeks. So we’ve kind of redistributed some things,” Belichick said during UNC’s weekly game-week press conference on Monday, September 7. “We’ll continue to stay with that for the time being.”

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When asked next about any update on hiring another GM, “No updates. If we do, you’ll be the first to know,” the head coach added.

Lombardi resigned on September 3, 2026, after more than a month on paid administrative leave. UNC said the investigation would continue anyway and that it would “consider all appropriate corrective actions.”

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NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported at the time UNC hired the former New England head coach that Lombardi was “essential” in landing Belichick the job. Lombardi sold an NFL-style setup and called UNC the “33rd NFL team.” His departure changes both the front office and the structure Belichick first put in place.

On July 27, UNC placed Lombardi on paid administrative leave “effective immediately” and called it a personnel matter. On July 30, the school said the Office of University Counsel had opened a formal investigation into “concerns behind allegations that led to” the leave.

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In early August, Lombardi hired attorney Tom Mars, said he would cooperate, and wanted to “clear his name.” In late August, Mars called the probe a “witch hunt,” and on September 3, Lombardi resigned.

Lombardi’s only public comment after the exit came in a written statement released through Mars that same day. “I want to thank Chancellor Roberts and Bill Belichick for the opportunity to serve as the GM of UNC Football,” Lombardi said. “I have decided it’s best for me to resign my position as GM to allow the team to focus on the ’26 season.”

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Mars added his own comment to The Athletic around the same time. “UNC’s investigation is delving into whether people other than Michael were having ‘inappropriate relationships,'” Mars noted. “Michael is not aware of any such relationships, nor was it his job to monitor.”

Reporting from ESPN, The Athletic, and the AP says outside lawyers have interviewed current and former staff, players, parents, and others. Those interviews included questions about possible inappropriate or sexual relationships involving recruiting staff, assistant coaches, and at least one player. They are not proven findings, and UNC has not confirmed any of those allegations as fact.

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The investigation puts more heat on Belichick as the head coach. Investigators have asked whether people brought questionable conduct to him. Steve Belichick has been on medical leave since early August, and Bill Belichick has declined to discuss the medical situation or the probe in detail.

The Athletic reported that the College Sports Commission had approached UNC about a possible look at NIL and revenue-sharing rules, with Lombardi’s actions “believed to be of interest.” Details of that inquiry have not been made public. It is a separate matter, not proof that Belichick is facing termination.

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Belichick still has no immediate plan to name a Lombardi replacement. His focus this week is East Tennessee State, the home opener at Kenan Stadium. UNC is 1-0 after a 15-10 win over TCU in Dublin.

For now, Belichick is choosing redistributed duties and game prep over a new GM hire, while the investigation keeps the rest of the program and his longer-term future unresolved.