Virginia had a clear change of approach against UNC, after relying mostly on the run earlier in the season on the run. That shift caught attention after the game, when Belichick was asked whether the unexpected aerial attack surprised him. His response only added to the scrutiny surrounding UNC’s struggles and raised fresh questions about the coaching staff’s preparation.

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“No, they throw the ball, and they throw the ball in short plays a lot,” Belichick said during his postgame news conference. “The same ones that hit us on the double C all go double move, wheel route out of the backfield. I mean, there were no new plays. We just obviously didn’t plan very well. Didn’t coach them very well. So, I don’t think there was anything they did that was like what we’ve never seen before from them, but they executed it well, and we certainly didn’t.”

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Belichick pointed to the team’s failure to adjust defensively to Virginia’s running backs as receivers, a weakness the Cavaliers exploited repeatedly.

North Carolina had a chance to win its sixth game of the season and become bowl-eligible. However, the Tar Heels lost 41-24 to Virginia, dropping to 5-6. UNC’s defeat exposed problems across the entire coaching staff.

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UNC committed 11 penalties for 82 yards. This was particularly embarrassing because the Tar Heels had previously been among the least penalized teams in the ACC. UNC’s fourth-down decisions also hurt it. With the game still competitive, the Tar Heels faced two fourth-and-short situations and called the same play both times: a run straight into Virginia’s defensive line by Demon June.

Both attempts failed, and UNC turned the ball over on downs each time. Virginia then capitalized with a wheel route to Xavier Brown.

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UNC’s struggles extended beyond its offense, with the special teams unit also having a bad outing. The Tar Heels missed one field goal attempt, while Virginia blocked another. Their defensive preparation was equally concerning, as they failed to contain Virginia’s running backs in the passing game. The Cavaliers repeatedly used their RBs as receivers to make plays downfield.

Virginia’s offensive coordinator had clearly identified UNC’s vulnerability to pass-catching running backs and built the game plan around it. Virginia repeatedly exploited UNC’s weakness: using running backs as receivers against linebackers. Jekail Middlebrook and Xavier Brown combined for seven catches, 179 yards and two touchdowns.

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Virginia used this strategy repeatedly, and UNC did not adjust its defensive approach. Safety Greg Smith returned after halftime, but the problem continued. Smith was expected to help with coverage, but on the final wheel-route touchdown, he appeared confused about his assignment, specifically, who he was supposed to cover and where he needed to be.

Virginia averaged three yards more per play than its previous ACC average. A week earlier, UNC had held Louisville to 4.7 yards per play, below its season average. That was an impressive defensive performance. But against Virginia, the defense collapsed, a problem the coaches should have fixed.

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The only positive aspect of UNC’s game was their starting quarterback, Travis Burgess. Even though they lost, Burgess showed immense potential. He had 354 passing yards and 106 rushing yards (460 total) with one passing TD and one rushing TD, even as the team piled up penalties.

Belichick is now 5-14 against Power Four opponents and Notre Dame in his time at UNC. The Tar Heels have lost four straight to Power Four teams since a win at Duke.