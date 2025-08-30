Bill Belichick Adopts Patriots Playbook to Tackle Major Problem as Michael Jordan Delivers UNC Edge

UNC has undergone a seismic shift after the NFL’s legendary 6-time Super Bowl winner, Bill Belichick, took over the reins in Chapel Hill. But here comes the burning question. With a highly anticipated Labor Day clash against TCU on the horizon, fans are clamoring for details, but Belichick remains tight-lipped, offering his trademark dry wit and keeping his cards close to his chest—a familiar strategy from his Patriots days. UNC might not be in the rankings yet, but the excitement is palpable. Stick around to know how Belichick’s move is reshaping UNC football, both on and off the field.

UNC’s football team has undergone a major overhaul, with Coach Bill Belichick relying on the transfer portal to rebuild. Over 70 new players have joined the program, including linebacker Andrew Simpson from Boise State, who started 11 games and helped the Broncos reach their first CFP. Simpson is ready to start immediately in Chapel Hill. At quarterback, Gio Lopez from South Alabama steps in after a successful season as a first-time starter in 2024, providing stability while Max Johnson’s health is uncertain. Belichick’s message is clear: every position is open for grabs.

But will that revamp impact Bill Belichick’s much-awaited season? No, because for him, building a new team at North Carolina feels a lot like what he did back with the Patriots. “You know, there’s always challenges putting together a new team. This isn’t dissimilar to what we had in the NFL, where you kind of went from 90 players to 53, but then after the year you’d probably be under 45, and then you’re back to 90. So, about half your team was new. We’re about the same here. We were a little like 110-120, something like that,” Belichick said on GoHeels.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That makes sense. During an ACC Network interview, he mentioned showing his players “a lot of Patriots film and other great players in the NFL,” highlighting how his former star athletes performed at their peak. He uses examples like Dont’a Hightower, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman to illustrate toughness and precision, while defensive standouts such as Stephon Gilmore, Ty Law, Aqib Talib, and UNC legend Lawrence Taylor serve as role models for excelling in their positions. These aren’t just casual mentions; Belichick is having his players study these players’ techniques closely.

via Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: NFL, American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240916077

For Belichick and his staff, the new faces aren’t the problem; it’s all about how well you can develop them. “We’re maybe a little over half, but it’s, you know, it’s just it’s bringing a team together, and honestly when you have more new people, it’s easier to bring new people together than it is when you’re just inserting a few new ones with, you know, a group that’s a carryover; then they kind of don’t change as much or as quickly here,” he added. And no wonder Belichick’s doing his best to train his players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So his players aren’t just being told how to prepare or compete; they’re watching film of the athletes who built the Patriots dynasty. This visual learning connects UNC’s current team to the NFL’s elite standard, providing younger players with a clear picture of high-level execution, discipline, and consistency. It also reinforces the idea that Belichick isn’t starting from zero; he’s bringing in a winning culture that has already earned six Super Bowl titles. But with the Patriots’ mindset, there’s another influence too that’s shaping UNC’s locker room.

Michael Jordan’s impact turns positive for Bill Belichick

Back in 2017, UNC struck a $90 million deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand, a move that still funds scholarships, facilities, and NIL programs. The goal is clear: elevate football to the same iconic status as UNC basketball. Bill Belichick is now leading this effort, outlining a 2025 vision that applies the same standard of excellence Jordan embraced.

Well, Michael Jordan, of course, became a legend at UNC under Dean Smith. “That shot put me on the map, but it was Coach Smith’s system that prepared me,” Jordan said of his famous 1982 NCAA championship-winning shot against Georgetown. And even after 40 years, Jordan’s impact remains the same—and it extends beyond basketball. With a $3.5 billion valuation and global brand recognition, his influence is now felt in UNC football as well.

via Imago Credit: Image via NBA

GM Michael Lombardi agrees, noting Jordan’s influence is already visible, with even greater changes ahead. UNC isn’t just seeking relevance anymore; they’re aiming for dominance. And he perfectly explained on The Pat McAfee Show how Jordan’s role extends beyond money. “Michael Jordan’s presence is more important than opening up his billfold… Michael Jordan’s involvement with our program is what matters. I mean, I have three jerseys in my office, right? I hung three jerseys on the wall here. Julius Peppers, the great Lawrence Taylor, and Michael Jordan,” he said. Now, add that influence with Bill Belichick’s NFL rings, and UNC now has two legends impacting the program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Bill Belichick made an instant impact too. Months after joining Chapel Hill, he revitalized UNC’s 2025 class, jumping from No. 80 to No. 44 nationally by securing 42 transfers. He further emphasized his “pro ball” approach, already securing 36 commits that placed UNC in the Top 20 at No. 18. Lombardi acknowledged the program’s basketball success also played a role in it: “No matter how long he’s been away from the game, the kids know Michael Jordan. They know the logo, and he has a tremendous impact on them. And so financially, to me, that’s more important than that.”

This emphasis is also evident in recruiting. Drake Maye, now with the New England Patriots, once shared how a high school meeting with Jordan influenced his decision to attend UNC. Similarly, CJ Sadler, a top-ten athlete in the nation playing both football and basketball, chose UNC, connecting both sports. Other top recruits like Kendre Harrison and Jaden Jefferson have echoed this sentiment. However, the real challenge lies in turning this excitement into wins. Belichick is already establishing a strict, Patriots-inspired culture. The goal, as Lombardi put it, is simple: “practice like a pro.”