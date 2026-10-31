Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Reportedly Split Privately Despite Her Recent Appearance at UNC Game

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly broke up months ago, yet nobody saw it coming. The 25-year-old continued showing up at North Carolina games, public events, and even UNC’s recent matchup against Syracuse, giving every impression that their relationship was intact. But according to a new report, the romance had already ended behind closed doors.

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According to TMZ Sports, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson quietly ended their romantic relationship in late 2025. Sources close to Hudson, who reportedly have direct knowledge of the situation, told the outlet that they had gone their separate ways months ago. The breakup apparently wasn’t followed by a public announcement.

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There is, however, no complete break between them. TMZ reports that the former couple remain close friends and intend to continue their business partnerships. The outlet also notes that Jordon Hudson has started seeing other people, although her current relationship status remains unclear.

TMZ says it contacted both Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson but had not received a response. What surprises people is that there had been no noticeable change in how the two presented themselves after their split. They were still appearing alongside each other at public events throughout 2026.

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There was no obvious sign that they had called it quits. Jordon Hudson attended this year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and was recently spotted supporting Bill Belichick from the sidelines during UNC’s matchup against Syracuse.

Their story goes back further than most people might think. They first crossed paths on a flight in February 2021, while Bill Belichick was still with the Patriots. They reportedly started dating in 2022, following his split from Linda Holliday. But the public didn’t learn about the relationship until June 2024, when their 49-year age gap quickly became a talking point.

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Jordon Hudson, a former collegiate cheerleader and philosophy student, eventually became a familiar face around the coach’s professional life. That visibility also brought plenty of questions once Bill Belichick took over at North Carolina. Jordon Hudson attended his introductory press conference in December 2024, and speculation about her influence around the football program followed almost immediately.

The 74-year-old UNC head coach addressed some of that noise in a September interview with The Wall Street Journal. He revisited an email sent shortly after his arrival at UNC, which instructed staff to forward requests concerning his personal appearances to Jordon Hudson. He insisted the arrangement had been misrepresented.

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“I sent an email when I got here and I said, ‘Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?'” he explained. “Didn’t have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as released as ‘Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email.’ That’s just a flat-out lie.”

Now, TMZ’s reporting adds a different dimension to their unusual public partnership. Whatever happened between them romantically, the two apparently found a way to maintain their professional connection without announcing the change. Bill Belichick, meanwhile, has football matters demanding his attention. North Carolina is 4-3 heading into a major challenge against No. 1 Miami in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

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Their public appearances told one story, but a new report from TMZ Sports suggests something very different happened behind closed doors.