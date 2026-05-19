Bill Belichick Breaks Silence on “Ridiculous” Hall of Fame Exclusion That Shocked Trump and Tom Brady

Bill Belichick finally broke his silence on being left out of the Hall of Fame, leaving fans stunned. Across the country, former players and longtime followers could not believe a coach with his record was kept out on his first try. Even Donald Trump and Tom Brady hit back in disbelief, turning the snub into one of the biggest stories the NFL has seen in years.

Many people expected legendary coach Bill Belichick to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame without any problem. Most fans and former players thought Belichick’s record alone made him a shoo‑in. With 333 career wins and 17 division titles, he had more regular‑season and playoff victories than any coach except Don Shula.

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Because of his six Super Bowl wins as Patriots head coach and two more as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, most fans saw him as a first‑ballot Hall of Famer. But surprisingly, that did not happen. Belichick failed to get the required 40 votes needed to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, but it doesn’t seem to be a matter of concern for the veteran. Belichick’s focus lies entirely on North Carolina.

“Well, out of my control,” Belichick said on Hang Out with Sean Hannity. “Honestly, I’ve been very focused on my job at the University of North Carolina and the players, and the university there. So, you know, whatever happens, happens.”

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Behind closed doors, though, Bill Belichick did not hide his surprise. People close to him told reporters he was “puzzled” and “disappointed” that he could not get the 40 votes needed. But in public, he chose to keep that feeling private and stay focused on his new role at North Carolina. For Belichick, focusing on North Carolina and, for him, his time with the Patriots and Giants matters the most rather than getting into the Hall of Fame.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished as a team at New England and certainly at the Giants and proud of those relationships, so that’s what matters most,” Belichick added.

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Even though Bill Belichick seems very calm about the entire thing, the move received massive backlash from President Donald Trump, who criticized it back and forth on Truth Social.

“It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!” Donald Trump said.

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Donald Trump’s reaction picked up on what many fans felt: that excluding Belichick seemed to go against the very idea of what the Hall of Fame stands for. Brady’s comments took it a step further, treating the snub like a personal insult to their shared legacy.

Tom Brady also expressed complete disbelief about his former coach missing out on first-ballot induction.

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“I don’t understand it,” Brady said. “If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it.”

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But what could have been the possible reasons behind this snub? One major reason many believed was the controversies that happened during Belichick’s time with the Patriots. The biggest one was “Spygate” in 2007. A Patriots staff member was caught illegally recording the sideline signals of the New York Jets during a game. The NFL punished Belichick with a record $500,000 fine, and many people started questioning his coaching methods and ethics after that scandal.

Another controversy was “Deflategate” during the 2015 playoffs. The Patriots were accused of using footballs with lower air pressure than allowed under NFL rules. Softer footballs are easier for quarterbacks to grip and throw. Even though Belichick was later cleared of direct wrongdoing, but still among the most controversial.

For some voters, those scandals were more than just old news. To them, they suggested a pattern of pushing the rules to the edge, and that made a few Hall of Fame selectors uneasy about giving Belichick a first‑ballot nod. After clearing the air regarding his Hall of Fame snub, Bill Belichick has also spoken out about how he felt he was portrayed in a recent interview with CBS.

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Bill Belichick clears the air on CBS Sports snub

Bill Belichick recently accused CBS of editing one of his interviews misleadingly. During an appearance on Fox’s “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” Belichick said CBS edited the interview “very deceptively” and later refused to give him the full transcript.

The controversy started from Belichick’s 2025 interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning,” where he was mainly promoting his book, “The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football.” During the conversation, CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, how the two first met.

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Hudson immediately shut down the question by saying, “Not talking about this.” That short moment quickly went viral online and became one of the biggest talking points from the interview. After the interview aired, several reports claimed Hudson interrupted the conversation multiple times during filming. Some reports even said she briefly walked off the set, which reportedly delayed the interview by around 30 minutes.

The situation quickly created a lot of criticism and debate across social media and sports media. But Belichick now says viewers did not see the full truth. According to him, he agreed to do the interview mainly to promote his book and expected most of the discussion to stay focused on football and his memoir.

Belichick explained that Jordon Hudson was only trying to bring the conversation back to the book whenever the questions became too personal. He believes CBS edited the interview in a way that created a “false narrative” by using “selectively edited clips” instead of showing the full context. Looks like Bill Belichick isn’t taking false accusations about him or his partner anymore.