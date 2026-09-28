Bill Belichick Breaks Silence on UNC Investigation With Strong Message After Son Steve Belichick’s Exit: “There Will Be a Plan”

Head Coach Bill Belichick has a clear message for North Carolina as his football program moves forward after an investigation that led to the departures of two people close to him.

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“There will be a plan in place to continue to make our workplace function at a high standard and do everything the right way,” Belichick said, as reported by Brian Murphy on X. “That’s our goal: to do things the right way and be productive and consistent doing them.”

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UNC hired outside investigators to look into the culture inside its football program, and when they finished, two of the people closest to Bill Belichick were gone. Michael Lombardi, the general manager, resigned first in early September. Then came Bill’s son Steve, the defensive coordinator, who is leaving when his medical leave ends in late October.

UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts has made it clear that the school still supports its head coach, but that support comes with expectations.

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“Coach Belichick continues to have our support, the support of the administration and of the board [of trustees],” Roberts said last week, per CBS. “He understands that support comes with expectations around conduct and behavior. Nobody understands that better than Coach Belichick.”

UNC said the investigation found “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct,” while also describing those actions as “isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.” More than 60 people were interviewed during the investigation, including Bill Belichick.

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The university has now moved toward corrective measures rather than making a change at the top. Athletic director Steve Newmark said UNC believes Belichick can still succeed with the football program. Newmark also said he and Belichick have been working on improving the program’s oversight, compliance, and accountability.

Investigators looked into a lot of things, including misconduct, inappropriate relationships, drug use, and NCAA issues. The school says the matter is settled. It also says that if someone brings forward new, credible information, the school will review that information and act accordingly.

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“Nobody made us do an investigation,” Roberts said. “Nobody made us hire an external firm. Nobody made us reveal the existence of an investigation, but we did it because we care about the conduct standards of the football program.”

For Belichick, the focus now shifts toward restoring consistency inside the program while continuing to coach the team on the field. The 74-year-old coach has not publicly detailed the investigation’s findings or his son’s departure. Instead, his latest message was about what comes next.

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UNC has made its position clear: Belichick remains its coach. But the program has new standards to meet, and that leaves the rest of Belichick’s second season in Chapel Hill. This will be without his longtime friend Lombardi, central to his move from the NFL to college, and son Steve, who spent more than a decade on his father’s Patriots staff before following him to UNC.