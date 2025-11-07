Bill Belichick Fails Big College Football Test Again as UNC Can’t Keep up with Best in Country

Since arriving at Chapel Hill in December 2024, Bill Belichick had gone straight on the recruiting trail. But it was different this time. Convincing 18-year-olds and their parents, worried about their kids’ future, was a gigantic task. They’re currently 15th in the nation in 2026’s recruiting class with 36 incoming players. But one player has changed his commitment, and with UNC’s current trajectory, the road has become steeper.

Before the dead period began, Bill Belichick found his new commit in three-star offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm. His goal? “To play with an edge,” he said to SI. But following five losses and just one conference win, the glossy promises of UNC’s Belichick era lost their shine. Although the Tar Heels won against Syracuse last weekend, with four back-to-back losses, the damage was done. Not to forget Belichick’s F grade, his promise looked lackluster.

Recruits saw through that, including Wilhelm. On Friday, the three-star OL decommitted from North Carolina, joining the Buckeyes. “I have decided to decommit from North Carolina and stay home to be a Buckeye! Go Bucks! 🌰 @ryandaytime,” he wrote on X.”

The 6’4, 290-pound (per On3) offensive lineman plays right guard and defensive tackle at St. Edward High School, Westlake (Ohio). In the ongoing 2025 season, he has helped his roster to eight wins. Wilhelm previously had no plans of changing his commitment. “I get a text every couple of weeks from either Coach Belichick or Mr. Lombardi,” he said per SI, making sure Mason stays excited for his then-future roster. “As I said above, I am happily committed to North Carolina. I have zero intentions of visiting of any other places,” he had said. But even constant communication could not wipe UNC’s slate clean.

Although the same sport, college football differs from the NFL. Class schedules, dealing with parents, and other invisible factors contribute significantly. You cannot forget the revolutionary NIL element. There’s a reason relationships are at the crux of high school recruiting. Didn’t Belichick’s friend and colleague, Nick Saban, show us that? Reserving Saturday nights for Karaoke parties with recruits’ parents. But for the former Patriots’ coach, the Belichick brand did its trick.

With a GOATed NFL resume, the HC found his first commit in Bryce Baker. By the end of January, he had added 21 new players. But now it’s no longer smooth sailing. Back in the spring, Bill Belichick had admitted that high school recruiting is tough. While UNC was buckling, Ohio State cashed in.

Mason Wilhelm commits to Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Mason Wilhelm has always been clear about his future ambitions and goals. “My goal is to play with an edge! Whistle to whistle with a nasty attitude. I want to grade extremely high each week and, at the end of the season, earn all-state honors,” he said per SI. Similarly, his college bucket list presumably constitutes similar goals. So, when Ohio State came knocking at his door, he was all smiles. On Thursday, Ryan Day offered him a scholarship. The OL didn’t waste any time and was quick to grab the opportunity.

Just hours later, after receiving the incoming text, he flipped to the Buckeyes. “I have had being a Buckeye in the back of my head for a long time. I didn’t want to waste time or drag it out.” He continued as per 247Sports. “I need to win a state title. We have games to still win and didn’t want my process to be a distraction.” With OSU topping the charts and boasting a No. 1 AP Top 25 rank, season-long, Day’s program is what he is looking forward to being a part of. Ohio State also holds a special place in Wilhelm’s heart.

Son of a former OSU linebacker, Matt Wilhelm, he grew up a Buckeye. His dad helped OSU win the national championship trophy in 2002. With his name enshrined in the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame, Mason looks forward to becoming a part of that legacy.