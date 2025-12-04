Bill Belichick Finds Challenge in 4-Star Recruit Who Dodged NIL Hurdles For UNC

Essentials Inside The Story UNC reporter hypes up four-star recruit

Despite a rocky debut season with the Tar Heels, Bill Belichick’s UNC is already making waves heading into year two. On Early Signing Day, the school announced that 39 prospects had officially signed to join him in Chapel Hill. With their first signee of the day, a top local recruit who defected from Texas A&M to North Carolina in March, a challenge now arises for the head coach.

“I mentioned, very small school. I think his gym class has like seven kids in it,” said UNC reporter Don Callahan during his Wednesday appearance on Noon Dish, referring to 4-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin.

While the North Duplin product is an underdog, it’s a challenge for Bill Belichick to turn around UNC’s luck with this kid. That concern only doubles when you consider that, despite having talent, UNC managed just a 4–8 record this season. Now the question becomes whether adding a defensive lineman like Ruffin will genuinely pay off for the HC.

Here, the talent and loyalty of the four-star recruit come into play.

“If you’re a UNC fan, there’s no way that you can hate Trashawn. Great kid overall,” said the host of Inside Carolina. “Awesome kid to be around, super enthusiastic about being a Tar Heel and about UNC in general.”

That was clearly visible, as the recruit was the first to arrive with a signature.

“He (Trashawn Ruffin) probably was at school at 4am waiting for his coach to open up the door in two hours, just so we can get in there,” according to Callahan.

While Ruffin became one of UNC’s most enthusiastic recruits and an active voice on social media throughout the cycle, his commitment to the Tar Heels came more organically and naturally, not through the NIL-driven route many others have taken.

“He’s kind of old school now. He was that kid who can continue that tradition in this new era where he literally attended every single UNC home game this fall and was at most of the major recruiting events to help recruit for this class,” mentioned Callahan.

In the NIL era of CFB, where players transfer for big offers and often demand hefty deals, Ruffin’s commitment to being a Tar Heel stands out. He didn’t wait for any offer before signing, and now he’s part of the nation’s No. 12–ranked class. But what stands out is his personality as an athlete.

“When you see the kid, he’s always super happy,” said the UNC insider. “So I’m really happy for the kid.”

Like Ruffin, one prominent example of a college football player who transferred for a major NIL deal is quarterback Carson Beck, who moved to the University of Miami. He signed a deal reportedly worth between $4 million and $6 million, and the talented kid was projected as a potential draft pick. Later, Miami’s NIL collective made him a multi-million-dollar offer that was reportedly too good to refuse.

Now that Ruffin’s commitment to UNC is locked in, the HC got even more good news on Wednesday’s Signing Day.

Bill Belichick’s first National Signing Day as UNC head coach

Bill Belichick didn’t tiptoe into his first National Signing Day at UNC. The head coach kicked the doors open. “It’s a big class,” he said, and the day came with fireworks.

While 4-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland flipped from Texas, 4-star OL Da’Ron Parks bailed on FSU and joined UNC. Additionally, the Tar Heels signed players from Alabama to Ireland, as well as talent from powerhouse programs such as IMG Academy and DeMatha Catholic.

Interestingly, nearly the entire class will enroll early.

Here, Belichick credited a massive behind-the-scenes effort, recruiting staff, operations, and more, calling the process a “comprehensive undertaking.” Even with a 4–8 debut season, the future feels brighter as players like four-star QB Travis Burgess say they see the vision. Perhaps that’s why they believe this class can turn UNC’s fortunes around.

“We all know what the record is,” said Burgess. “We know what’s said about UNC football. But we believe we can help change the program.”

Now with blue-chip defenders like Jakob Weatherspoon and high-upside prospects like Zavion Griffin-Haynes leading the way, Belichick’s rebuild officially has its backbone. Let’s see who else comes in.