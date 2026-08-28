Bill Belichick Flags Major Ireland Challenge Affecting UNC Players for TCU Game: “We Can’t Control It”

The North Carolina squad has touched down in Dublin for their 2026 season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs. Bill Belichick remains confident about his team’s chances in the matchup. However, there is one major problem, which he believes can be a thorn in their side.

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‘I don’t think anybody’s complained about it,’ Bill Belichick said during the Dublin press conference on August 27 when asked about weather being a factor in their game. “It would be good to get out on the field. I think the wetness of the surface could have an impact on our footing. We’ll make sure we take a close look at that when we get a chance to get out on the field, which won’t be until game time or game day.”

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“As I said, the crowd, crowd noise and all that – we expect that to be a little bit different than it would be for a home game. Even though I think we’re going to have a lot of fans here, it’s still going to be a neutral site. There’ll be plenty of TCU people here, too, as well. So the weather and the footing, those are things that we can’t control, but we have to. The main focus is TCU, and that’s the team we got to beat. We are not playing the weather; we’re playing TCU, but the weather will be a factor. I’m sure the football will be a factor, too. So, we’ll have to take those things into consideration. Absolutely.”

Ireland weather reports have indicated a downpour on August 29, which is the kickoff of the 2026 season. Belichick knows he can’t control the weather but is prepared for whatever comes their way. The wetness of the grass at Aviva Stadium could significantly impact player footing. The staff will have to be on their toes. They will have to carefully monitor turf texture to adjust cleat choices.

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Despite the rain chances, the UNC head coach noted his players actually welcomed the cooler temperatures. It was relief for them from the heavy summer heat of training camp in Kenan Stadium. Although players are enjoying the weather, it can be a deciding factor in their season opener.

Analysts are heavily projecting a low-scoring game. The rainy conditions typically slow down explosive offenses. Since North Carolina is bringing in a new starting quarterback and trying to find offensive rhythm under tight constraints, a slick field will make complex passing plays much riskier. Rainy weather significantly increases the likelihood of fumbles and dropped passes. Last year, TCU completely dominated UNC by forcing three turnovers.

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Despite enduring a seven-hour-plus overnight flight from the States, both teams immediately hit the practice fields in Ireland on Thursday to shake off jet lag. Though UNC leads the all-time series 3-1, TCU’s recent dominance, a 48-14 blowout in 2025, has shifted momentum.