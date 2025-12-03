brand-logo
Bill Belichick Gives UNC a Massive Double Boost After Dealing Tough Blow to SEC Powerhouse

ByAkash D

Dec 3, 2025 | 2:15 PM EST

The 2025 season did not go North Carolina HC Bill Belichick’s way, but 2026 could be different. The Tar Heels have made multiple additions to their roster. They did this by flipping a Texas 4-star commit and a 3-star Florida State decommit on the very first day of the signing window to boost their recruitment drive.

The 3-star offensive lineman, Da’Ron Parks, from Nitro, West Virginia, officially signed with UNC, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported. “Can’t wait to be a part of history, go Tar Heels!🐑🐑,” said Parks. He was previously committed to Florida State in July and announced his decommitment in late November.

Next on the list is the 4-star DL Vodney Cleveland, from Birmingham, Alabama, who made a last-minute flip to his commitment from the Texas Longhorns and officially signed with North Carolina on the first day of the signing window. The 6-foot-3 was committed to Texas since June 13, and the decision to flip came at the last moment.

This is a developing story

