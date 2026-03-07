Bill Belichick Goes the Extra Mile to Recruit Michigan Decommit Left “Pissed Off” After Sherrone Moore Saga

Bill Belichick isn’t taking any chances after a tough 4-8 season. With the 2026 season gaining momentum, the UNC head coach is making sure he focuses on the future, too. Their 2027 season has three commits so far, and now they are eyeing Tabor Academy’s four-star QB, who parted ways with Michigan due to Sherrone Moore’s mid-season firing.

“I mean, it’s still super cool getting to meet guys like Kirby Smart and James Franklin and then Bill Belichick as well,” QB Peter Bourque said on the Off Platform podcast. “Like super cool growing up watching all those guys playing the biggest games. It means it’s still as cool today as it was when it started.

Like, actually, 30 minutes ago, I just got off the phone with Coach Belichick, which was insane. I was running into everyone before telling them. He was trying to figure out a day for me to come down. He let me know that one of their top guys wants me to come visit.”

Bill Belichick’s team has shown constant interest in recruiting Bourque the moment he decommitted from Michigan. He and his assistant director, Andrew Blaylock, even attended a high school football game at Tabor Academy in Marion, where they watched and evaluated his future with UNC.

Seeing a six-time Super Bowl champion pounding the recruiting pavement speaks volumes. Belichick isn’t just relying on his legendary legacy, but is personally working the phones and standing on high school sidelines. For a coach notorious for his stoic NFL detachment, this aggressive, hands-on pursuit highlights exactly how desperately North Carolina needs a franchise quarterback.

Despite an underwhelming last campaign for UNC with Belichick, his Super Bowl experience is still an inherent advantage. Plus, they have even increased their NIL support from $4 million to $20 million, which can earn him a hefty bag. This new pool puts UNC’s NIL offerings on par with SEC powerhouses, signaling that they are serious about competing for top-tier talent. But alongside Belichick, even Kirby Smart is making a major move for the Michigan decommit, which is going to make this a major fight.

Teams showing heavy interest in him make sense, as this guy is turning heads with his performance in his junior year only. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also recorded 688 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading Tabor Academy to a perfect 9-0 record.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: NFL, American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240916077

The abrupt mid-season collapse of Sherrone Moore’s tenure threw Michigan’s future into uncertainty. For loyal commits like Peter Bourque, the staff turnover felt like the rug being pulled from underneath his plans. Then, when Kyle Whittingham was brought in to lead the program, the instability hardened into doubt, and the severed relationships became a breaking point for Bourque and an opening to look to play elsewhere.

“I heard from my buddies; they called me, so at first I was pretty pissed off, but at the same time, I took it as a chance to explore other options without it being viewed as wrong. So that was great,” Bourque said on the Off Platform podcast. He’s now sparking interest from programs from the biggest conferences in college football.

Peter Bourque gained interest from an SEC team after leaving Michigan

Following his decommitment, several other programs started taking interest in him. Top teams like Georgia, Penn State, Florida, the Oregon Ducks, and Texas A&M have been in frequent contact with him. But Gators are gaining the most transactions. The question now is whether Florida can lure him away, a tricky task given their own 4-8 record under Billy Napier.

“Peter Bourque is a quarterback recently committed to Michigan that Florida has turned up the heat for,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong said on the Rivals podcast.

While Bill Belichick is applying full-court pressure, pulling Peter Bourque away from the SEC won’t be as easy as some people may believe. Florida and Georgia, among other programs, are turning up the heat, which has forced North Carolina to leverage every bit of Belichick’s championship pedigree and their upgraded $20 million NIL pool to win this heavyweight recruiting battle.