Bill Belichick Has Already Decided His QB1 as UNC Makes Big Announcement for ACC Media Days

If there’s one thing college football fans have learned in the NIL and transfer portal era, it’s to read between the lines. And there is a read-between-the-lines moment happening right now, a rather big one. As the ACC media day approaches, teams are releasing the players that will be representing the program, and Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels might have revealed their hand. Intentionally or unintentionally? Who knows?

So, what happened? UNC’s representatives for the upcoming ACC Media Day in Charlotte were revealed: DB Thad Dixon, S Will Hardy, WR Jordan Shipp… and QB Gio Lopez. Yep. Gio Lopez is going. Max Johnson is not. And that, friends, speaks louder than anything Belichick has said publicly about this so-called ‘open quarterback competition.’ The competition is done and dusted.

Guys, think about it for a second. If you’re trying to keep a QB battle mysterious, you don’t bring just one of them to the spotlight, unless it is certain that the guy will be taking the field. Colorado figured that out. Deion Sanders is taking both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis to media day. Ohio State’s gone full CIA; they’re not sending any QBs at all. Why? Because perception is everything. And Belichick bringing only one guy, especially when the other is a high-profile SEC transfer like Max Johnson, sends a message. Whether Belichick admits it or not, this looks like a statement: Gio Lopez is QB1 until someone proves otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And look, Lopez didn’t land in that spot by accident. The former South Alabama standout is fresh off a 2024 campaign where he threw for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 465 rushing yards and 7 scores on the ground. He lit up the Manning Passing Academy this summer, drawing praise from scouts and analysts for his poise and big-arm throws. Todd McShay even called his deep ball “beautiful.” Oh, and let’s not forget that UNC reportedly shelled out around $4 million in NIL money to bring him in. You don’t do that for a clipboard holder.

AD

But what about Max? The son of Super Bowl-winning QB Brad Johnson, Max has experience and leadership in spades. He’s thrown for nearly 6,000 career yards and 47 touchdowns. But after a gruesome leg injury last season, his path back hasn’t been easy. He’s reportedly nearing full health, and there’s still a chance he shines in fall camp. But if Belichick truly viewed this as a competition still, Max would’ve been on the plane to Charlotte, too.

Instead, the Tar Heels are sending one quarterback, and it’s the guy they just invested in, the guy who’s already earned locker room buzz. Whether Belichick meant to show his hand or not, that’s what this move feels like. So, now the ball’s in Max Johnson’s court. Can he flip the narrative in Fall camp? Will he steal the job late like a veteran closer in the ninth inning? Maybe. But for now, it’s Lopez on stage, Lopez in the spotlight, and maybe (read definitely) Lopez under center come Week 1.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

David Pollack saw it coming all along.

Before UNC fans could start debating depth charts or reading into ACC Media Day invites, David Pollack had already seen the quarterback situation for what it was. The former ESPN analyst already predicted the Tar Heels’ looming QB battle, and in fact, his take on Gio Lopez was layered.

“I know they paid a bunch of money to a kid from New Mexico, and like that’s fine,” Pollack said on his podcast See Ball Get Ball. “But Max Johnson, who is coming back off of injury — I’m telling you right now… if Belichick sits down with him and gets to know that personality — and he comes from Brad Johnson, who’s an NFL-style quarterback — he’s got some great moxie to him, some toughness to him.” He wasn’t doubting Lopez’s upside, but he was highlighting how tricky it could be for a new coach like Belichick to balance raw merit and NIL politics. “It’s gonna be interesting to pay all this money to someone and not use him,” Pollack continued. “I don’t know if they’re gonna do that in this day and age.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward to this week, the potential verdict is in. UNC announced its ACC Kickoff representatives, and guess Gio Lopez is going, not Max Johnson. It’s a subtle move on paper, but in college football circles, it screams loudly. Just like Pollack predicted, the optics say it all: Lopez is likely QB1. Whether it’s on merit or because of the hefty price tag, no one knows.