North Carolina spent the week trying to settle a quarterback question it never wanted to ask. Starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was injured in the loss to Louisville; a freshman took his place, and now North Carolina may have to start that freshman at Virginia. Head coach Bill Belichick had an example ready for how that can turn out.

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“UNC coach Bill Belichick, asked about the experience factor if freshman QB Travis Burgess has to play, mentioned that he’s won a Super Bowl with an inexperienced QB who used to be a fourth-stringer at Michigan,” Michael McCleary, a reporter for The News & Observer, posted on X. “He didn’t say a name, so not sure who he was talking about.”

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However, the description lines up with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. He was a fourth-string quarterback at the New England Patriots after being drafted in 2000. However, Drew Bledsoe’s injury in 2001 handed him the starter job, and that season ended with a win in Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002, with Belichick as head coach. Interestingly, not too long ago, Brady was seventh on the depth chart in Michigan.

He worked his way up at Michigan and the Patriots. At the Monday presser, Belichick kept his follow-up short, saying, “And he played pretty good.”

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Belichick wasn’t comparing Burgess to Brady. His point was that an inexperienced quarterback can win at the highest level. He has coached passers with very different skill sets, from Brady to Matt Cassel to Jacoby Brissett.

Edwards, a sixth-year player, left the 16-14 loss after a sack in the second half. Belichick said Edwards is “getting better,” but his availability remains “day by day.” Burgess played 27 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and nearly delivered a late comeback.

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His fourth-and-12 throw toward Jordan Shipp in the final minute bounced off the receiver and was intercepted by Jabari Mack with 58 seconds left.

Belichick framed the decision as performance over profile, since quarterbacks only gain experience by playing.

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“You hate to see anybody lose that opportunity due to injury, but sometimes that happens,” Belichick said. If Edwards cannot go, it becomes “an opportunity for somebody else.”

The real jump, Belichick said, is pressure. Backups wear red non-contact jerseys in practice, so they can throw without worrying about getting hit.

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“It’s easy to go back there and chuck it on the mound, and nobody’s coming at you,” he said. “You throw 100 miles an hour, let it go. A little bit different when they’re running at you.”

The offense would stay largely the same with Burgess under center. Belichick expects “three or four or five” new wrinkles, such as a play from a different formation, motion before the snap, or an imbalanced line. “But we’re not trying to split the atom here,” he said. Edwards got more reps on the Louisville plan, so Burgess did not practice every call.

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UNC also leans on technology to keep backups ready. Its virtual reality system runs the upcoming game plan against the coverages UNC expects and simulates pressure. Every quarterback uses it, Edwards included.

“Not only does it help them out in terms of reading the coverage, but it also gives them reps of, ‘Here’s the play, call it out. Here’s your footwork, use that as your reps,’” quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi said.

Burgess did show something against Louisville. On third-and-two with 1:27 left in the third quarter, he turned the wrong way on a run fake with Demon June. He did not panic. He tucked the ball and ran around the right edge for a first down.

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“I think the biggest thing on that play is just understanding that if stuff doesn’t go how it should, Travis got us a first down,” running back Benjamin Hall said.

UNC is 5-5 and 2-4 in the ACC, one win from bowl eligibility with two games left, at Virginia on November 21 and then at home against NC State. A bowl berth would be the first of the Belichick era.

Belichick never named the quarterback, but the description fits Brady. What he left open is whether Edwards returns for the Virginia game, or whether a freshman who nearly pulled off a comeback gets his first start.