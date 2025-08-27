brand-logo
Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Issue Response on ‘Gold Digger’ Remarks With HC’s $70M Power

ByAfreen Kabir

Aug 27, 2025 | 12:09 PM EDT

Bill Belichick’s grand arrival in college football has been the opposite of what he expected. Girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s presence single-handedly dented the veteran coach’s debut as UNC’s head coach. But the couple seems to be making the most out of this pickle. At the very least, they’re going to be making some money.

TCE Rights Management LLC, a company started by Bill Belichick and managed by Jordon Hudson, has filed for a trademark on the phrase ‘Gold Digger.’ Hudson is named the CEO and manager of that company. She saw plenty of labels coming her way in her very public relationship with Belichick, with “gold-digger” being one of them.

The company is also working to secure the trademarks on other Belichick-related things. In April, it filed 17 trademark applications for phrases like ‘The Belichick Way,’ ‘Chapel Bill,’ and more.

