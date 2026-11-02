Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Photos Go Viral Days After Reported Breakup

Shortly after the alleged breakup of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson made headlines, new photos are stirring up fresh speculation. Recently, the two were spotted spending time together in never-before-seen pictures just days after reports alleging they had called it quits last year.

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TMZ Sports posted exclusive pictures of Belichick, sporting a striped polo shirt and blue shorts, alongside his girlfriend, Hudson, decked in leopard-print leggings and a black top. The photos, originally taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on July 2, resurfaced on November 2, following the October 30 breakup report.

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The photos show Hudson looking at her phone while Belichick wheeled a bicycle along a brick sidewalk.

Earlier on October 30, sources close to TMZ Sports claimed the 74-year-old coach and his 25-year-old girlfriend parted ways last year. The source alleged the two are “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.” However, neither of them confirmed the news.

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When Belichick was asked about the breakup, he refused to give any personal details about his life.

“Do you work for a tabloid now?” Belichick asked reporter Brian Murphy of WRAL, who had asked the question about the breakup. “I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.”

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In Hudson’s most recent Instagram post featuring Belichick, from May 2, she shared a photo of the two holding hands at the Kentucky Derby.

Even after headlines surfaced about the split, people working inside the UNC football office told USA SPORTS Today they were unaware of a breakup.

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Then there was also a disputed claim to TMZ Sports‘ report of a breakup by WRAL Sports reporter Pat Welter. He claimed sources close to Hudson denied the breakup rumors.

“They are one of the most famous couples in the world. I’m sorry it’s newsworthy,” Welter posted on X. “It is what it is. I’m sure TMZ didn’t publish their report without vetting it. All I can tell you is people who know Hudson that I talked to say the breakup arraignment isn’t true.”

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According to him, multiple sources with ties to Hudson, either personally or professionally, said they had not heard about a split.

Belichick and Hudson reportedly first met on a flight in 2021. Their relationship became public in 2024, when the former Patriots head coach was out of coaching.

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Until Belichick or Hudson addresses the reports, the photos prove little in either direction. They show two people comfortable in each other’s company, and the question of whether they are still a couple remains unanswered.

